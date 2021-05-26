Start curfew earlier

Businesses yesterday called for tougher lockdown measures, with some going as far as proposing a long curfew spanning from 6 p.m to 6 a.m.
The curfew now starts at 9 p.m. and goes till 5 a.m. Businesses also called on the Government to free up the importation of Covid-19 vaccines to allow private sector participation and to allow people to travel overseas to get vaccinated.
These were among the proposals put to Ministers Stuart Young and Paula Gopee-Scoon at a virtual meeting with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, AMCHAM, Confederation of Business Chambers, Supermarket Association (SATT), T&T Coalition of Services Industries, T&T Contractors Association, Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) and Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA).
The suggestion for an amended curfew came from DOMA’s president, Gregory Aboud.
Young, who confirmed at the virtual news conference that such a suggestion was made at the meeting, however said if this is done, it would mean groceries and pharmacies would have to close at 4 p.m. to allow their workers to get home by the curfew deadline. “And what that does is that it pushes a rush and a congregation of persons [within the business time],” he said.
Young said the suggestion of using surnames to determine who goes out on what days came up, and it was not that Government was against this but it would be very difficult to implement those types of measures here.
He stressed however that no decisions were taken at the meeting, which was called to listen to the views of the business sector, hear their difficulties and engage in finding potential solutions.
Tremendous strain
Young said the businesses, namely AMCHAM, the Chamber of Commerce and DOMA, were prepared to advocate for more “difficult and restrictive measures” at this stage, on the basis that it was better to take bitter medicine now and hopefully have the results sooner rather than later.
He said however the Government had made no decision, and everything would depend on the Covid spread and the figures.
A joint statement following the meeting issued by AMCHAM, the Chamber of Commerce and the TTMA said: “The private sector fully appreciates the gravity of the current situation. Businesses are suffering and are under tremendous strain after months of limited and, in many cases, no sales. Nonetheless, we are fully cognisant that we are all in this together and that some intense pain now may reduce longer term suffering. More importantly, it may save lives.
“As such, we suggest that the Government consider introducing additional measures to reduce the movement and interaction of citizens in the public domain over the next two weeks.”
It added that in order for businesses and citizens to plan and have a line of sight between individual behaviour and consequences, it believed the Government should “develop and make public a ‘scale-up/scale-down’ approach to restrictions based on predefined metrics, weighted across various criteria....This approach should result in predictable and consistent restrictions/ease of restrictions which will allow businesses to plan and citizens to understand the consequences of increased (Covid) cases”.
The statement said in the reopening period, businesses could be classed along a scale of low to high risk, with appropriate protocols being developed for each group.
Food sale in groceries
Both Young and Gopee-Scoon expressed concern over the burgeoning practice of restaurants circumventing the health regulations by using supermarkets and other establishments to merchandise their products.
Young said it made no sense to have everybody in the restaurant cooking and then sending the food down to certain establishments, which could add to the spread of Covid.
Gopee-Scoon echoed this, saying it added to the traffic of people to those outlets and put people at risk.
She said supermarkets can sell prepared foods, “but not to the extent that we are seeing now where every large restaurant—I am not only talking about small ones—are having their kitchens operational and are in fact sending in (to the supermarkets) their goods.”
Young also said e-commerce could not be used at this point to “beat the system”.
He said, for example, people with furniture stores which should be closed at this point, using e-commerce and making deliveries was not allowed.
He said even with e-commerce, workers had to get the items and prepare them for delivery. He noted, for example, that people with furniture stores, which should be closed at this point, should not be using e-commerce and making deliveries of furniture and appliances to customers.
He said Government wanted e-commerce “but not right now”. He said perhaps e-commerce could be allowed in the next phase of reopening.
Importation of vaccines
Young said everyone at the meeting raised the issue of vaccination, and he said businesses were assured that Government was doing everything it legally and ethically can to get a consistent supply of vaccinations.
He said the issue of having people travel abroad to be vaccinated was also raised. He said this was a “premature” decision but will be given “active consideration”.
He said Government asked businesses to help with vaccine hesitancy.
He said SATT president Rajiv Diptee said based on a survey he had done, only 25 per cent of the supermarket workforce was expressing an interest in getting vaccinated. Young said this was counteracted when information was provided and interest went up to 75 per cent.
Young said in the Ministry of Energy where 4,000 vaccines were allocated, this was broken up to certain front-line businesses and front-line workers in the energy sector.
He said he was shocked to hear that when appointments were set up, some areas were unable to meet their quota. He said there was misinformation on vaccines and the solution was to engage people with information.
In the joint statement, businesses called on the Government to facilitate the involvement of the private sector in the importation of vaccines, saying the only way to effectively reduce the threat of the virus is for a minimum of one million people to be vaccinated in T&T, and as “such the private sector can assist”.
Young said the Government did not want anything closed for a day, an hour, a minute more than needs to be done, and it was the safety of citizens that drives decision-making.
He said July 4 was not a rigid date for the end of the current regulations governing the closure of all businesses, with the exception of essential enterprises.
“We know we have to look at curbside, we know we have to look at deliveries, but we have to leave it in the hands of the body of persons who would be looking at the lives and the livelihoods, i.e., the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health and his team of professionals, he said.