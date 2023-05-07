State appeals Brent Thomas ruling

What happened on Barbados soil in the Brent Thomas affair stays in Barbados.
One of the positions taken by the State in its appeal against the decision of Justice Devindra Rampersad in the lawsuit which was filed by the firearms dealer against the State is that it cannot be sanctioned by a Trinidad and Tobago court. The State’s appeal, which was lodged at the Court of Appeal on Friday, is seeking to set aside the orders of the judge and to have the costs of the appeal paid by Thomas.
It was lodged by the Chief State Solicitor, a department of the Attorney General, who is the instructing attorney for the Attorney General.
In ruling against the State, Justice Rampersad found that the detention and transporting of Thomas from Barbados to Trinidad and Tobago via a non-commercial (Regional Security System) aircraft constituted an “abduction”, and ruled that Thomas’ constitutional rights had been breached and that his arrest and detention were therefore “unconstitutional, unlawful, arbitrary, unnecessary and disproportionate”.
The State, in its grounds of appeal, is arguing that constitutional protection offered by the T&T Constitution does not extend extra-territorially, and is therefore not applicable to events taking place in Barbados and to the Barbados police.
The Appeal document said: “The trial judge erred in law by failing to pay regard to and/or consider at all and/or disregarding that by virtue of the legal definition of Trinidad and Tobago as set out in the Constitution (Sections 1 (2) and 3 (1)) and having regard to the sovereignty of Barbados, the fundamental rights accorded to the First Respondent (Thomas) under Sections 4 and 5 of the T&T Constitution and the jurisdiction of the Court were incapable of extra-territorial reach.”
Therefore the judge erred in law in his finding that Thomas’ fundamental rights were contravened in relation to acts occurring extra-territorially in the island of Barbados.
The grounds of appeal said the judge erred in law “by finding that the Respondent’s (Thomas) fundamental rights were contravened in relation to acts occurring extra-territorially in the island of Barbados”.
“Having found that the first Claimant (Thomas) was arrested and detained in Barbados, the trial judge erred in law by failing to pay any regard and/or consider sufficiently or at all that the actions of the Barbados police, even if done at the request and direction of the TTPS (which the Trial judge found inferentially) could not give rise to a constitutional claim for breach of the first respondent’s (Thomas) fundamental rights under the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago,” it said.
Abuse of judicial power
The Appeal document said the judge made an order that was in breach of the law, and that the prohibited weapons are to be returned to Thomas and his company is contrary to the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, a “gross excess and/or abuse of judicial power in breach of the separation of powers, and is contrary to the constitutional role of the Court to uphold and apply the law”. Furthermore, the judge’s order for the weapons to be returned to Thomas purports to cause the State to participate in and/or aid and abet in the commission of a criminal offence, and/or constitutes judicial sanction of a criminal offence by the First Respondent (Brent Thomas) contrary to the laws of Trinidad and Tobago and the rule of law. It added that the order is therefore “wholly irrational and/or perverse”.
The Appeal states that the judge also erred in law in finding that there was a duty of candour imposed on the officers of the TTPS to make full and frank disclosure to the Court in respect of an ongoing criminal investigation. The judge failed to pay regard to or consider that “criminal investigations involve sensitive matters which are the subject of public interest immunity and that the respondents (Thomas and his company) had every opportunity to challenge the search warrants and the admissibility of evidence at the criminal trial after the process of disclosure was completed.
The grounds of appeal added that the process of the court was being used to launch “an improper collateral attack” on the criminal investigation and prosecution of Thomas for possession of prohibited weapons, contrary to the law.
Adverse findings of facts
Justice Rampersad’s judgment, which questioned virtually every action of the police, described ASP Birch’s “pursuit” of Thomas as “obsessive”, and noted his actions “spoke volumes of the level of oppression and harassment” Thomas faced. But the appeal states the judge was plainly wrong and erred in law in making adverse findings of the fact, and in drawing adverse inferences of fact as to the motive and intention and tone and conduct of the officers of the TTPS in respect of their procuration and execution of the search warrants, the dating of the arrest warrants and the return of Thomas from Barbados. The ground of appeal said the judge’s adverse findings about TTPS officers were made “in the face of disputed and/or inconsistent evidence and/or in the absence of cross-examination”.
“Having found that the broad facts were undisputed in relation to the issuance of the search warrants, the trial judge was plainly wrong and erred in law... by failing to pay regard to... the totality of the uncontroverted evidence of the officers of the TTPS giving rise to their suspicion” and the basis of this suspicion, the grounds of appeal said. It added that the judge was plainly wrong in finding that the search warrants were too broad and in failing to consider that the scope of the search warrants became progressively wider as the investigation unfolded. The judge was also wrong to disregard the evidence, which established “on the balance of probabilities, that there was reasonable and probable cause for the issuance of all the warrants which were the subject of the Respondents (Thomas and his company) pleaded case”.
It said the judge erred in law by having the “legally erroneous view” that Thomas’ importation and possession of prohibited weapons was explainable from the circumstances of his permits and the history.
The judge was plainly wrong in failing to take into account relevant considerations, which included but were not limited to the fact that the criminal courts were “seised” of (considering as a legal matter falling within its jurisdiction) the prosecution of Thomas and confiscation orders in relation to the monies seized during to the search warrants (on Thomas’ home and company), the appeal states. It said the admission or rejection of illegally obtained evidence was a matter for the discretion of the criminal courts. The judge erred by “failing to conduct a fair, dispassionate, and proper balancing exercise of the relevant considerations including in particular the public interest”, the State said.
Judge misunderstood
the evidence
The appeal said the judge was plainly wrong and/or misunderstood the evidence when he found, contrary to the evidence:
a) that ASP Birch had stated that there were valid import permits in relation to automatic weapons and grenades;
b) that ASP Birch had refused to speak to the persons who permitted/licensed Thomas’ possession of the weapons and grenades;
c) that there was no allegation of impropriety in respect of these licences;
d) that the concerns of ASP Birch could be assuaged by Thomas and his company and/or the former Commissioners of Police who granted the import permits and licences which are under investigation.
The grounds of appeal said the trial judge heard and determined the issues “prematurely in the absence of cross-examination”, that he erred in law and was plainly wrong when he:
a) allowed the Respondents (Thomas and his company) to read and use new evidence in their reply affidavits and/or without any amendment to their pleaded case;
b) failed to allow the State the opportunity to respond to new evidence;
c) considered and relied on this new evidence in determining that a stay of the criminal prosecution against Thomas should be stayed.
It said the judge failed to pay regard to the “totality of the evidence of the police officers of the TTPS” and the “reasonable inferences” to be drawn from that evidence as required by the Privy Council decision in the AG v Williams;
that the trial judge adopted in its entirety the “disputed evidence and submissions of the Respondents (Thomas and his company) without conducting a fair, dispassionate, proper and correct analysis” of the evidence and the applicable law”. The grounds of appeal stated that the judge was plainly wrong in his finding that ASP Birch disclosed no direct information with respect to what prohibited weapons were in fact imported. In this regard, it said the judge failed to give consideration to paragraph 8 of Birch’s affidavit which contained direct information that, upon reviewing Thomas’ import permits, he (Birch) observed that he (Thomas) was importing automatic weapons and grenades.
The grounds for appeal said the judge found that Sgt Haywood gave no information whatsoever in relation to the alleged breach of Section 8 of the Perjury Act. But, it said, the judge erred in law by ignoring or not considering sufficiently or at all the “uncontroverted evidence” of Sgt Haywood that there was a false statement in Thomas and his company’s Firearms Register in relation to the FUL(173/2017) issued to Teddy Phillip in circumstances where there was no evidence that the FUL was issued by the Commissioner of Police.
The grounds of appeal stated the trial judge was “plainly wrong” and erred in law in disregarding the fact that Thomas’ evidence that he was importing and in possession of prohibited weapons for supply to the TTPS and the Defence Force of Trinidad and Tobago, was contradicted by the information received by ASP Birch from the TTPS and the Ministry of National Security that no requests were made by these entities to Thomas since 2017 for the acquisition of any prohibited weapon.
The judge also ignored the fact that Thomas’ evidence of his alleged cooperation with the TTPS was contradicted by the evidence of the investigating officers of the TTPS which was that he (Thomas) was frustrating the searches by the TTPS and/or seeking to stymie them;
The State contended therefore that it was “wholly impermissible and contrary to the rules of evidence and manifestly unfair” for the trial judge to accept the first respondent’s (Thomas) evidence and disregard the police officers’ evidence, in the absence of cross-examination.
The grounds of appeal said the trial judge was plainly wrong and erred in law by exercising his discretion to stay the criminal prosecution of Thomas.
Judge erred in law
The grounds of appeal said that contrary to the trial judge’s statement that the court was guided by the provisions of the Firearms Act Chapter 16:01, the court erred in law and/or acted irrationally, unreasonably and/or perversely:
a) by selectively referring to and relying on certain provisions of the Act;
b) failing to apply and/or act in accordance with the settled judicial rule of construction of reading an Act as a whole; and
c) failing to pay regard to and/or consider at all and/or wrongly disregarding the entirety of the Firearms Act and in particular the following material section of the Act cited and relied upon by the Appellant in its submissions, namely section 17 (2) which expressly precludes the Commissioner of Police from granting any licence, certificate or permit in relation to any prohibited weapon which includes automatic weapons and grenades found in the possession of the Claimants.
The grounds of appeal also stated the trial judge erred in law, or acted irrationally, unreasonably and perversely by failing to pay regard to the fact that:
a) the import permits and/or licences issued by the Commissioner of Police to the Respondents for the importation and/or ownership/possession of prohibited weapons were invalid and incapable of constituting any lawful authority under law for the Respondent (Thomas) to import or possess prohibited weapons;
b) the revocation of the import permits and/or licences in relation to prohibited weapons was not necessary or required before the officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service could lawfully obtain search or arrest warrants and lawfully arrest and charge the First Respondent (Thomas) for possession of prohibited weapons.
It said the trial judge “was plainly wrong” and erred in law and acted irrationally, unreasonably and perversely by failing to regard or consider a) the evidence of ASP Birch and the laws of Trinidad and Tobago that the Commissioner of Police had no authority under the Act to issue an import permit for prohibited weapons and further that Thomas “was not, and did not assert to be, a person permitted by the Act to be in lawful possession of such firearms”.
The judge also erred in law in:
• not considering that the evidence and admission by Thomas that he was importing and in possession of prohibited weapons and was relying on the purported authority/approval of the Commissioner of Police when no such authority/approval could exist at all in the face of section 17 (2) of the Firearms Act;
• failed to consider the concession of the Respondents that there appeared to be a “lacuna” in the law in relation to the importation and possession of prohibited weapons;
• did not consider that no person or entity, including the Commissioner of Police and the Court, is above the law and could authorise the Respondents to import and/or possess prohibited weapons contrary to the laws of Trinidad and Tobago;
• erred in law and acted irrationally, unreasonably or perversely by failing to consider sufficiently or at all that the court is mandated by the Constitution to uphold and apply the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, including the provisions of the Act, the appeal states.