The State has filed an appeal against the supervision orders made by Justice Ricky Rahim on Tuesday for the release of 64 Venezuelan migrants, pending the determination of their application for judicial review.
Rahim declared the application for judicial review was deemed fit for hearing during the court’s vacation period.
He also ordered that the migrants be released from the Chaguaramas Heliport on orders of supervision, and that the State is restrained from enforcing any deportation order against the 64 people until the determination of the claim.
On Tuesday night, 30 migrants were released, in keeping with the order.
The other 34 were expected to be released hours later.
Yesterday morning, a team of attorneys representing the State, including Anala Mohan, Vincent Jardine, Gregory Delzin and Vanessa Gopaul, filed a notice of appeal against the decision.
Last night, the remaining 34 migrants were said to be at the Heliport still.
In the application, the State is seeking an order to dismiss the application for leave for judicial review and the subsequent orders associated with the leave.
It was argued that orders of supervision do not, as a matter of law, prevent the execution of deportation orders.
It was noted that arrangements for the deportation of the migrants were in place and can be effected as early as today.
“It is the experience of the Appellant that when orders of supervision are made, the persons who are the subject of the supervision orders inevitably fail to present themselves to the Immigration Division as required and avoid detection by the agents of the State, thereby rendering it impossible for the Appellant to execute deportation orders.
“The Appellant therefore fears that if orders of supervision are issued to the Respondents in the interim, there is a real likelihood that the Respondents will not present themselves to the Immigration Division for deportation, and will take steps to avoid detection and deportation by the agents of the State,” the application stated.
As such, a stay of execution of Tuesday’s orders is being sought.
Grounds of appeal
Eight grounds of appeal were argued, including that there may have been procedural errors in making the decision and that some of the orders may have been out of the jurisdiction of the court.
It was stated that having declared that the deportation order of each respondent (migrant) remains valid and in effect, and having directed the appellant (State) to forthwith issue orders of supervision for each respondent, “the Learned Judge erred in law and/or exceeded his jurisdiction and/or was plainly wrong in restraining the Appellant from enforcing the orders of deportation against the Respondents until the determination of the claim”.
Additionally, it was said that the Chief Immigration Officer has the discretion to grant a supervision order pending deportation, and “the Learned Judge erred in law and/or exceeded his jurisdiction and/or was plainly wrong in: granting the Respondents permission to file a claim for judicial review for an order of mandamus that the Appellant be compelled to consider whether the applicants should be placed on orders of supervision pending deportation...and ordering the Appellant to forthwith issue orders of supervision for each Respondent pending determination of the claim.”
“The Learned Judge erred in law and/or was plainly wrong in failing to consider that: (a) Section 17(1) of the Immigration Act does not empower the Appellant to make orders of supervision; (b) Orders of supervision do not, as a matter of law, prevent the execution of deportation orders; and (c) The order that the Appellant forthwith issue orders of supervision for each Respondent in effect granted the Respondents final relief in respect of the only issue on which he granted the Respondents leave for judicial review,” the application stated.
It was noted that in Tuesday’s ruling, the court had “correctly found” that applications before the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) do not form part of domestic law and to make such an order would be to indirectly leapfrog over Parliament to impose a duty for the Minister of National Security, and by extension the courts, to take into account the obligations of an unincorporated treaty.
“Having declared that the deportation order of each Respondent remains valid and in effect and having directed the Appellant to forthwith issue orders of supervision for each Respondent, the Learned Judge erred in law and/or exceeded his jurisdiction and/or was plainly wrong in restraining the Appellant from enforcing the orders of deportation against the Respondents until the determination of the claim,” the application stated.
Videos surfaced on social media yesterday which suggested that at least one of the migrants who was not allowed to leave yesterday had fallen ill, but this could not be confirmed yesterday.