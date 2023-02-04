‘State made no appearance’

It can’t get any more bizarre.
There was never an appearance by the State in the malicious prosecution lawsuit against the Attorney General, filed by the nine men accused and then acquitted of the murder of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Attorney General Reginald Armour yesterday confirmed that the State never made an appearance.
There were two limbs of the civil lawsuit—the first was the trial for the malicious prosecution claim. The second aspect was the hearing for the assessment of damages.
The State was completely missing in action on the first matter.
Entering an appearance indicates to the court that one intends to defend the case.
The State’s only appearance was at the assessment of damages stage.
As a result of the State’s failure to file a defence, a default judgment in favour of the nine men was entered, and they were awarded over $20 million in damages, plus interest on a retroactive basis.
The Attorney General, who had conveyed at his news conference on Wednesday that the State had entered an appearance at the early stage, issued a release yesterday, in which he inferred that his statement at the news conference was in fact the court’s error.
The AG’s release said “on review of the judgment of the High Court dated January 31st in CV 2020-01243 Shervon Peters & Others vs the AG”, the “Attorney General observed an error at paragraph 3 of the judgment in which it is stated ‘the defendant, having entered an appearance, failed to defend the matter’.... The Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs wishes to inform that confirmation of this error was requested from the Registry of the High Court.”
It added, “Today, by letter to the Honourable Attorney General dated February 3, 2023, the Registrar and Marshall (Ag) of the High Court confirmed that an appearance was not entered by the Attorney General, (the) Defendant in those proceedings, as erroneously stated in the judgment. The public is accordingly notified of this correction of the judicial record.”
The Express obtained a copy of the correspondence sent to the Attorney General dated February 3, 2023, by the (Ag) Registrar and Marshal, Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago, Raymond Roberts, in which he confirmed that there was no appearance by the State.
Roberts referred to the Note of Application (with notice) for default judgment filed on August 5, 2020, which stated at Paragraph 4 of the grounds of the application, that the “Defendant (the Attorney General) has not entered an appearance”.
Roberts wrote, “The statement is accurate. From a review of the record in this matter, I have not found any Appearance entered....Kindly note that the documents provided further to your initial request, represent the complete file in this matter”.
Roberts, in an e-mail on Thursday, February 2, at 12.09 p.m., to Ganesh Saroop, the instructing attorney for Anand Ramlogan, SC, said the same thing. “On a perusal of the Court’s file, it does not appear that an Appearance was filed/entered,” he told Saroop.
The investigation
The Prime Minister, in response to a question in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, said that retired Court of Appeal judge Stanley John has been retained as lead investigator to investigate on an urgent basis:
a) the disappearance of the file proceedings after june 23, 2020, one day after service on june 22, 2020, of the claim form and statement of case at the solicitor’s general department
b) the failure of the solicitor general department and chief state solicitor of the office of the attorney general and ministry of legal affairs, after accepting service of the claim form and statement of case to:
1. enter an appearance and
2. to give any notice of the claim to the legal secretariat of the attorney general’s office for the purpose of the assignment of counsel to advise and defend
3. to defend the case resulting in no appearance being entered to the claim and no defence being served, thereby permitting the entry of a default judgment against the state and
4. nevertheless representing the state in an assessment of damages hearing without notifying the legal secretariat of the attorney general’s office.