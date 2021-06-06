State moves on land grabbers

THE Commissioner of State Lands (COSL) has confirmed that legal action will be pursued against alleged land grabbers who are cultivating and occupying more than 200 acres of State land in Basil Trace, Mayaro.
This after residents of the area told the Express last week that its forests had fallen victim to hundreds of illegal “farmers”, who are attempting to divide and distribute plots among themselves.
Within the village of Bristol, the past year has seen several of these farmers coming in numbers that have fast multiplied during the state of emergency.
An unregistered group identified as the Basil Trace Cocoa Farmers Movement, villagers said, has been involved in the distribution of parts of Northern Basil Trace.
“They have been clearing consistently and it is as if the State is doing nothing. The numbers have been growing rapidly since the state of emergency... The Sunday before last there were 30 vehicles there. Every day during the week it had seven to ten vehicles there. These people come on a daily basis and no one comes to do anything. These people are coming in by the hundreds. This is very disturbing to me,” said a villager.
“They are coming by vehicle-load and going into the forests and they have a mentality that no one can do anything for them. How can people leave North and come to a place like Basil Trace and just start cutting the trees?” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.
According to villagers, the group claimed to have been given permission to cultivate these lands. However, villagers who remain sceptical of the number of incoming people say that land is being cleared and wooden structures erected in the forest.
As a result, they said, many feel frustrated by these attempts and abandoned by the authorities in place to prevent such action.
“I am asking for the law to be equal to everyone. We went through the processes to be able to do things and these people have the mentality that they can do whatever they want. They say they have formed a cocoa group and they are going to plant cocoa. Within our area here there are legitimate cocoa estates that were abandoned. Whoever tries to revive the cocoa industry, wouldn’t it be more logical to go to the existing estates or to employ farmers who have knowledge of the trade?” said a farmer in the area.
‘Technical assistance’
The Express contacted Basil Trace Cocoa Farmers Movement (BTCFM) chairman Sheldon Osborne for a response.
Osborne told the Express that the group had previously approached the Ministry of Agriculture to establish a cocoa project. He said they were offered information off the record that State land could be cultivated if not located in an environmentally-sensitive area.
He claimed that the group received support from the ministry’s Rio Claro office until 2018.
“Staff at the Ministry of Agriculture office in Rio Claro initially offered technical assistance and training to the BTCFM and arranged farmer training courses to BTCFM members. The members learned how to properly establish cocoa fields, and to date have planted over 2,500 cocoa trees, over 3,000 banana trees inter-cropped with the cocoa, and a wide assortment of fruit trees. This support dried up when a certain employee was transferred into the Rio Claro office in 2018,” he said in an e-mailed response.
He denied that the group had participated in any deforestation or occupation of these areas.
“Members of the BTCFM have been planting cocoa fields. There is no need to deforest land to plant cocoa trees (young cocoa saplings require shade). Therefore, the BTCFM is not deforesting the land in Basil Trace. Nearby lands cleared through slash-and-burn cultivation methods were not cleared by BTCFM members. Cocoa farming is a form of agro-forestry. BTCFM farmers are practising the most environment-friendly form of agriculture, using no till-cultivation methods and understorey replacement, with little or no impact on the animal habitat,” said Osborne.
Quit notices
Following the publication of the article last week, the Express was contacted by Commissioner of State Lands (COSL) Bhanmati BS Seecharan, who confirmed that 200 acres of land in the area were victim to land grabbing.
In a written response sent via e-mail, Seecharan indicated that two quit notices were delivered to the group’s chairman (Osborne) over the past year. The first of these was delivered in April 2020 after a visit was paid by an inter-agency group to the area.
“The COSL office is fully mindful of this matter and a quit notice was duly served on Mr Sheldon Osborne, the interim president of the Basil Trace Farmers Association, in April 2020. Subsequently, an inter-agency site visit was conducted on the first of April 2021 which comprised personnel from the Illegal Mining Task Force, Forestry Division, Praedial Larceny Unit, Air Support Unit and our inspectors of State lands and field staff.
“From that joint exercise, the Ministry was able to ascertain the amount of land space being utilised by the unauthorised occupants. Additionally, our GPS coordinates have indicated that over 200 acres of land are currently being occupied by these said persons. In recent times, Mr Osborne was again served with another quit notice by the COSL to vacate the area,” said Seecharan.
She stated that a title search was undertaken for the land being occupied by land grabbers. It was determined that the land in question falls within Crown/State land and was formerly leased to Trinidad Central Oilfield Ltd for mining purposes. This lease has since expired.
As such, she said, the Commission was given permission to file court proceedings in accordance with Section 20(1) of the State Lands Act, Chap. 57:01 which states:
“Any magistrate, on information that any person is in possession, without any probable claim or pretence of title, of any State lands, may issue a summons calling on the person to appear and answer to the information, and if the person, after being duly summoned, does not appear or appearing fails to satisfy the magistrate that he has or had, or those under whom he claims, have or had, some probable claim or pretence of title to the lands, the magistrate shall make an order for putting the person in possession of the lands out of possession, and the delivering of the possession to the Commissioner.”
She added that a draft has been prepared by the Commissioner’s Office and will be filed electronically.
“This measure will further give the ministry the required legal instrument it needs to undertake the necessary actions, in order to have the lands at Basil Trace, Bristol Village, Mayaro, used for its intended purpose,” she said.
Seecharan stated that permission was not granted for the use of these lands and that the activities being conducted there occur after hours and on weekends. This, she said, is a hindrance to proper enforcement.
“I can also confirm that no permission was granted by the Office of the Commissioner of State Lands for anyone to utilise these lands. The monitoring and enforcement staff at the COSL office are public servants and work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. These illegal activities take place after 4 p.m. and on weekends. In this regard, we are reliant upon the assistance of other State agencies, such as the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service), TTDF (T&T Defence Force), to conduct routine patrols and take necessary action within their remit during this time,” she said.
She said that the Commissioner’s Office is making representation for resources to urgently demolish structures within the area.
“The Office of the COSL continues to make representation for the necessary resources urgently needed to conduct demolitions, as this would act as a major deterrent to illegally occupying State lands,” said Seecharan.
The Express again contacted Osborne last Wednesday to confirm that he had received quit notices and that 200 acres of land were affected. No response was received as of yesterday.