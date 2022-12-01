'State negligence'

Denying claims that severe flooding at Bamboo Settlement #2 was caused by a resident of the area, businessman and activist Inshan Ishmael said yesterday residents will be initiating legal action against the State for negligence, as it was the State that should take full responsibility for the flooding disaster.
On Tuesday, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said he was informed by residents that a resident had cut 80 feet of a river embankment for recreational purposes, which caused 80 per cent of the flooding in the community. He also said work by a ministry contractor may have also contributed to the flooding. However, speaking to the Express yesterday, Ishmael said the ministry must be fully blamed.
“We just came from the area and I can tell you that the riverbank is undulating, it’s up, down, sideways and all over. We couldn’t find anywhere that anyone had cut, and even if they did cut it, that was not the riverbank tied into the Guayabal River. That was what you call a sub-bank,” he said.
“The Guayabal is supposed to protect Bamboo and that secondary bank, if you look at it, you will see that it’s up and down. The minister’s information could not be any more false,” he added. In a Facebook post, Ishmael claimed that the resident who the minister referred to died two years ago.
“He said that was 80 per cent responsible for what took place here. This has never before happened in history. Bamboo #3 is the area that floods first because that area is quarter the size of Bamboo #2. That area didn’t flood, so what is the reason for all the water here? So what the Minister said is totally false and vacuous. And even if there was any truth to it, who is the Minister of Works and Transport? So for two years no one visited that area?” he said. Ishmael showed the Express a video recording by a resident, which he said showed an excavator recently doing work along the riverbank.
“A gentleman who was operating the excavator ended up compacting bamboo and dirt to make the bank,” he said.
Ishmael said his attorney Richard Jaggessar met with Bamboo #2 residents yesterday.
“We are initiating legal action for negligence. We have started. At the end of the day we will talk to them in court as no resident should have to go through this and there are people who have lost every single thing,” he said, noting that approximately 1,000 residents were impacted.
On Tuesday, Ishmael, along with many other residents, hurled insults at Sinanan and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi as they toured Bamboo #2. Ishmael said yesterday that residents did so out of frustration.
The Express yesterday spoke to a few displaced residents who were seen sitting under a tent along Bamboo Main Road. They said they were unable to access their homes due to chest-high flood waters.
“My place is completely gone. I can’t go there at all. There is nothing we can do until the water goes down. We spend the whole day here until night and then me and my daughter will go by other villagers to stay,” says Laurie Sooklal.
As she and others waited out the day, trucks and vans intermittently dropped off bread, water, soft drinks, peanut butter and other food supplies which were donated by supermarkets and other businesses in the area.
President of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago Rajiv Diptee, who was on site, said many supermarkets had been providing hot meals, sandwiches, snacks and drinks for affected residents.
“The Red Cross has started and we have started to service the communities that have been impacted by flooding nationwide,” he said.
President of the Red Cross Society Jill De Bourg said the organisation was in the process of conducting a detailed assessment of what the affected residents needed.
‘We’re assessing about 800 families affected. Short term, we’re providing hot meals and beverages. As the water subsides, we will be able to do some more detailed assessment. So we will be coming back with cleaning supplies, hygiene kits and menstrual hygiene products and more meals and supplies,” she said.
Flood gate opened
At approximately 11 a.m. yesterday, about ten residents were able to open a flood gate along the St Joseph River. “We also cut a channel for the water to flow out of the village around that same time. When we did those two things, the water level dropped by 50 per cent already.