State’s sedition law victory will be short-lived

SENIOR COUNSEL Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj yesterday predicted the State’s victory following the Court of Appeal’s ruling pertaining to the Sedition Act will be short-lived.
Maharaj, who led the legal team against the State in the case, said they will be taking the matter to the Privy Council and will be requesting that the hearing be expedited.
Had the proceedings reached this stage, having the matter before the Privy Council was said to be the dying wish of Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) head Satnarayan Maharaj. Before his death in 2019, Maharaj and his company, Central Broadcasting Services Ltd, had filed the claim against the State.
In January 2020, Justice Frank Seepersad ruled that Sections 3 and 4 of the Sedition Act were unconstitutional, as they imposed disproportionate and unjustified restrictions on a citizen’s free speech, expression and thought.
He also gave Sat Maharaj’s son and general secretary of the SDMS Vijay Maharaj permission to continue the case.
The Office of the Attorney General filed an appeal.
Justices Mark Mohammed, Charmaine Pemberton and Maria Wilson yesterday ruled that Seepersad was not wrong by allowing Vijay Maharaj to substitute for his father in the matter. The appellate judges, however, ruled that the findings Seepersad made in the matter be reversed.
Request to expedite hearing
Shortly after, at a news conference at his San Fernando office, Maharaj said while he respected the judgment of the Court of Appeal, he disagreed with the decision.
The former attorney general said, “I would like to congratulate the State on its victory it had this (yesterday) morning but, if I may say so, I think the victory will be short-lived.”
He said before the case was launched, he knew it probably would have had to be decided before the Privy Council.
He also said they had legal advice from top lawyers in the United Kingdom, adding: “We had a plan that if we did not succeed in this appeal that we would appeal to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council and that we would ask the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council to expedite the hearing of this appeal.”
Maharaj said in his view, the case could be heard before the Privy Council within a period of six to nine months. “Our lawyers in England who will be helping us already have a copy of all the relevant records except the particular judgment that was delivered today (yesterday).
“We are prepared and we’ll be making an application to the Privy Council for an early hearing of the appeal,” he said.
Maharaj explained that should the Privy Council overturn the decision of the Court of Appeal, the Government would have to amend the law.
He also said that should this be the ruling before the Privy Council, pending matters could be affected, in that the Director of Public Prosecutions will discontinue the prosecution.
Cohesion of society
Maharaj said at the time “the late Satnarayan Maharaj decided to launch these proceedings, he decided that he wanted to establish for Trinidad and Tobago that the sedition laws contravene the freedom of the press, the freedom of speech, and that if it became necessary he wanted to appeal to the highest court of the land, whether it was the Caribbean Court of Justice or the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, to have it established whether the sedition laws in Trinidad and Tobago nakedly violated the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago, violated the rule of law and violated the principles of legal certainty.”
He added, “The late Mr Satnarayan Maharaj was not against sedition laws. He recognised that it was necessary to have laws to prevent the country from being divided whether on the grounds of race or on the ground of religion.
“He believed that laws however should exist to promote the cohesion of our society. He also strongly believed that if there is to be any such law, it must be defined with certainty so that the press and the members of the public would know what is the prohibited criminal act so they would not commit the criminal act, and that if they commit it, they will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.”
Attorney Dinesh Rambally who was also part of the legal team, said, “Before he (Satnarayan Maharaj) died, if I may use the term, his dying declaration the lawyers in this case would know, he said from the very inception that if he’s not around for the full determination of this case, he wanted it to go all the way to the Privy Council, and hence his retention of senior counsel Mr Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and the full legal team.”
Attorneys Jadgeo Singh, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon and Rhea Khan were also involved in the matter.