STAY AWAY FROM CRIME

A video showing a 20-year-old vendor being arrested for selling his goods in the Croisee went viral at the weekend.
A team of officers from the North Eastern Division arrested Joshua Faltine and slapped him with seven charges relating to this incident.
Since then there was an outpouring of support for Faltine on social media sites with many persons critical of the police for their “heavy-handed” response, especially for a young man who was selling items to avoid a life of crime.
“(The police) So you all couldn’t just warn him or give him 24 hours to relocate, or something? Y’all slap him with seven charges And a fine?” one person asked online.
However, despite this experience, Faltine said he is not deterred, and wants to set up his own “chow-shop” soon.
He also wants to encourage young persons to stay out of a life of crime, adding several other opportunities were available to them.
“What happened Saturday was not how I expected that day to go. I had set up my little table and was trying to sell my items. I’m not saying I was right. I have been warned in the past about illegal vending and that I can’t be there.
“I’ve applied to register my business and taken the necessary steps, which is a tedious process by itself, but I still have to provide for myself and my family.
“So I went out there and took the chance. Because to me, how I was raised, I don’t want to go down that road of crime.
“It is very easy right now for young people like me, to go out and find yourself entangled in that life. I even know a few people who are, and they do it because it is easy money. But that’s not what I want for myself. I don’t want to go down that road and I want to encourage other people not to go down that road either,” Faltine said.
Right side of the law
Faltine said when he was approached by the team of officers, they were a bit confrontational, and seized the items he had paid for without giving any warnings that day.
“Again, I’m not saying I was right. I’m not even saying my behaviour when they came about was right but it came from a place of frustration.
“I’m a youth trying to do what’s right and stay on the right side of the law, and when the police came at me, let’s just say it wasn’t the most pleasant manner, and I reacted.
“I acted in a manner that I am not proud of and did curse them for how they approached me. But the thing is I saw my mother struggle growing up, and I’m just trying to help out myself and my family, put things in place so we don’t struggle like that again, especially in these hard times we are living in.
“So when they seized the little things that I had put up in the stall, I was frustrated and reacted,” Faltine said.
He noted he was charged with seven offences including cursing in public, resisting arrest, and illegally vending in a public place.
The officers took all of his stocks that he had put up, and have yet to return the items.
Straight and narrow
Faltine said he will not be deterred.
“I know things are hard out here for everyone, but my advice will still be for youths to stay away from crime and find the other means.
“Those like myself who have to sell things, go through the correct means. And if you do have to put yourself in a situation that will have you being warned by the police, just walk away from the problem.
“Don’t even ask for a favour. Preserve your own mental health and your own self, and walk away and find another way,” Faltine said.
He noted the outpouring of support he had gotten since the incident had helped him through a brief period of depression.
He wanted to thank his mother, his family, and Kelsie Jackson, as well as all those who would have reached out to him since.
“Their support has helped me push forward, and know that I am on the right path. People like Ms Jackson reached out to me and brought me back up and I feel like I am something in this world.
“They are trying to help me find a legal spot so I don’t have to go through something like this again, and I am eternally grateful. And I want this opportunity to be a learning lesson, not just for me, but for all the youths out there.
“There are plenty of youths who just don’t get that opportunity, and sometimes depending on where they are living, they don’t even see a pathway in life that is on the straight and narrow, but I want to let them know it is there.
“And I hope I can give back to some of them soon and even provide some of those opportunities to move out of their situation, because I know how hard it is out there,” Faltine said.
Citizens even gathered online and have offered to pay Faltine’s fine, while others, such as Kwasi Robinson, chairman, Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, have offered the 20-year-old a spot at the Food Village at the Eddie Hart Savannah.
“The police have a duty to do what is right and what is within the law. The same way we are required to obey the law. But some of us also have the opportunity to do what is right.
“A large part of my job is to listen to what is happening on the ground. Society cries out every day in pain, and sometimes I don’t have the power to help.
“Today I have an opportunity to use the power that I have to help, and I am grateful for that, so I offered my hand to him. I don’t have this position forever and I only have about six months left in the office I am going to make every day count until my term is over,” Robinson told the Express.
He said he was hopeful Faltine will take the opportunity.