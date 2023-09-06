STAY AWAY FROM THAT COCAINE

Fitzgerald Hinds

Stay far away from that cocaine and call the police.

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds is urging citizens to do what he would do, should he stumble upon cocaine that washed ashore.

The minister expressed his thoughts yesterday as investigations continue into the murder of a 31-year-old man and the intimidation of residents in communities along the East Coast, following the discovery of $21 million in cocaine that washed ashore in Guayaguayare.

He was speaking with the media following yesterday’s opening ceremony for Caricom’s conference on the Human Impacts of Autonomous Weapons, which was held at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain.

Asked about the cocaine found in Guayaguayare and its alleged connections with recent crimes in the Eastern Division, Hinds said: “The drugs which washed ashore would have been unloaded, for one reason or another, via a (sea) vessel and it then came via the natural (ocean) currents to beaches (on the eastern coast). Some went to the compound of a private company, and when these personnel saw it, they acted as responsible citizens and (notified the authorities and) the police went in.

“But it appears as though not all of the merchandise went to that location and, therefore, some civili­ans had access in other parts. They involved themselves, and from other reports we are getting, and other kinds of repercussions have occurred. So I want to say that even as individuals, we have a role to play in managing this (cocaine find).

“We have a role to play in managing this because if I as an individual came across a packet of cocaine anywhere, on a beach or anywhere, really, my first instinctive reaction would be go as far from it as possible and call the next policeman I see.

“But if I am as foolish or adven­turous, as some of us can be, and take it up and decide, okay, I can profit from its presence and my possession of it, then I now become part of the issue. Then you now gain the attention of the police, but also even those who might have some other concern for the package. So the business of managing crime is really a whole (nation) responsibi­lity,” Hinds said.

Murder link

Reports of the illegal drug washing up on beaches were received as early as August 17.

Two days later, a Manzanilla couple was assaulted and planassed at their home along Cocal Estate, Manzanilla.

The intruders, all armed with cutlasses, questioned them about the whereabouts of the drugs. However, the couple denied knowing anything and they were attacked as a result.

The injured couple was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where they were treated for multiple abrasions and cuts.

On August 20, a relative of Stefan Juri was attacked by a group of men near his home in Fishing Pond Village, Sangre Grande

He too was questioned about the whereabouts of drugs which washed up on shore.

However, the suspects released him without inflicting any serious harm.

On August 21, Juri was kidnapped while walking along the roadway near his home in Fishing Pond and murdered shortly after.

Two days later, a large duffel bag containing 36 packets of cocaine, with a street value of $21,373,440, washed ashore in Guayaguayare.

Officials on the BP compound on Isthmus Road contacted police officers around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and informed them of the discovery.

A team of officers of the Mayaro CID, including Sgt Mohammed, Cpl Dowarka and PC Joseph, were escorted by company officials to a location along the coastline, on the western side of the compound, where the bag containing the 36 packets was seen.

The police team retrieved the narcotics and conveyed them to the Mayaro Police Station where they were photographed and lodged pending submission to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.

Police believe this was the bag that residents of the communities in the Eastern Division had been threatened over, and had even resulted in Juri’s death.

Living in fear

When the Express visited the Fishing Pond and Manzanilla communities following these incidents, residents said they were living in a state of fear, given the recent reports of violence in their communities.

“This community in the back here (Fishing Pond), it leads to the sea, so some of the drugs that had wash up and wash up on Fisherman’s Beach. And like them gunmen are convinced that certain people have it, even if they have no proof of it. So right now, everyone here is just trying to be safe and locking up early because you don’t know who these (gun)men will be coming for next,” a resident said.

As a result, patrols have increased along coastal communities in a bid to reduce any reports of criminal activities, as well as to search for any more packages that may wash ashore over the coming days.

If this does happen, police are also encouraging citizens in the respective areas to work with the police and notify them the minute they see anything strange.

“We won’t even advise citizens going near any strange bags that they would see wash up on the beach. Because the same way that you would have seen it, there could be persons in the area that would see you interact with it, and they can form linkages in their heads.

“And we have had reports of confrontations, in which armed men are threatening the lives of citizens as they believe they would know where the drugs are. ’Cause in most cases, they were simply seen in the area. It is even strongly believed that the homicide reported in Fishing Pond was linked to this same drug find. And we are still trying to ascertain if there may be more,” a senior police official told the Express.

