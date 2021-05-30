STAY INDOORS

IF you have absolutely no urgent or emergency need to be outdoors today, then remain at home.
Should you “take a chance” and decide to tempt fate, then it may most likely result in you being stopped and questioned by police officers and members of the Defence Force, or even find yourself charged and taken before a court.
Just before midday yesterday Police Commissioner Gary Griffith issued orders based on the powers granted to him under the state of emergency (SoE) Public Health Regulations 176 to adjust curfew restrictions previously set in motion by Government.
But those new restrictions will only take place today and Thursday – the Indian Arrival Day and Corpus Christi public holidays, respectively.
Essentially, the constitutional rights of citizens to freedom of movement have been further curtailed and no one, except in certain circumstances, will be allowed outdoors between the hours of 10 a.m. today and 5 a.m., tomorrow. The same applies for Thursday.
Between 5 a.m., and 10 a.m., there will only be allowances for religious services at places of worship where services can be live-streamed but gatherings at those locations must be within the limited numbers previously set by Government.
Burials and weddings will also be allowed during 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., but are to not be attended by more than ten people.
Pharmacies are also allowed to open between those hours.
For those who had appointments to be vaccinated for the virus on either day, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said those appointments have been rescheduled by the Ministry of Health and that those members of the public will be notified via phone as to the new date.
Police powers
At a virtual news conference yesterday, Al-Rawi sought to clear up uncertainty among members of the public, and even lawyers, who took to social media after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made the announcement on Saturday that there will be further restricted movement over the two public holidays.
The restrictions come as the authorities anticipate heightened movement and gatherings that could result in a further spike of the increasing but fluctuating number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Trinidad and Tobago over the past few weeks.
Two Saturdays ago, Rowley announced the country will be under a state of emergency that was to include a curfew between the hours of 9 p.m., and 5 a.m. on a daily basis until at least July 4. Subsequently, Parliament approved a 90-day SoE but which can end at any time the Government decides.
With his latest announcement this past Saturday, many social media users pointed out yesterday morning that such a variation to the curfew could not have been legal since the deciding factor was the Police Commissioner who was granted the authority under Regulation 4(6) of the Public Health Regulations 176 to make the order.
Long process
At yesterday’s conference, the AG stated Rowley had only given a “heads-up” on Saturday. The Government, he said, was fully aware there were a number of processes to follow before the new curfew restrictions could have been implemented.
“It is not just that the Cabinet writes a piece of paper from the Attorney General and says that is that law. After that law is done, the regulations are issued by Her Excellency The President.
“Cabinet approves, it goes to the government printer for proof-reading. Every single word, every single line, the Office of the President then confirms whether they have queries or not. Those are asked and answered. Adjustments are made if necessary or not, the President then considers and then issues regulations. Then it goes to the government printer, then gets published, then gets disseminated and then the Commissioner of Police’s curfew orders get done.
“So it is not as easy as saying ‘yeah we having a curfew’. The process of the law has to be applied and it has to be very carefully put forward so to the national psyche that is anxious to have an instantaneous product. It is not as simple as having a Twitter post,” he stated.
Hotline numbers
So who exactly will be allowed to be out during the 10 a.m., to 5 a.m., curfew hours?
That answer is simple, the Attorney General said.
Only those who were allowed out in the first place during the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew are allowed to go about their normal business, provided it is related to the essential services.
This does not include supermarkets.
For members of the public who work in the essential services and previously received curfew passes from the Police Commissioner, the Attorney General said those passes were still valid and that those members of the public will be given the green light to go about their lawful business.
For those who did not previously have a curfew pass but need to be outdoors between 10 a.m. (today and Thursday) and 5 a.m. (Tuesday and Friday morning), on either days, Al-Rawi said they should make use of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Covid-19 hotline, to inform officers of intended movement.
By doing so, it will prevent you from being pulled over and questioned by officers “for quite a long time,” said Al-Rawi.
Those number are 612-3876, 684-5730, 684-5076, 684-5035, 684-5233 and
480-2000.