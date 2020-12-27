Stay strong and hang on to each other

SOME Trinidadian workers currently stranded on fruit farms across Canada were still able to enjoy a Trini- style Christmas with fruit cake, sorrel and roti, as the diaspora rallied to bring some cheer to the exiled nationals.

One such exercise was spearheaded by Drupati’s, a roti and Indian delicacies shop in Toronto, where Trinidadians looking to comfort their fellow citizens were able to drop off boxes of local delights that form the essence of a ‘Trini’ Christmas.

One Trinidadian resident in Canada said she heard about the drive from a cousin, packed a box and sent it in.