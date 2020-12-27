Stay strong and hang on to each other

Part 1 appeared in yesterday’s
Sheila Rampersad (SR): I’m happy you referenced The Art of Death: Writing the Final Story (2017). It is a most beautifully written book. There is a very tender intelligence at work in it…So much of what is in there matters to this time. Have you thought about that book and your contemplations there in the context of this time?
Edwidge Danticut (ED): I have…When I go back to it, what I try to remember when I look at that scroll on CNN, where you see 234,000 I think as of yesterday (November 17) and I have to remind myself that each one of those is a human being who was loved by a bunch of people, who had a story, who had a life. To me that’s the most important lesson in global tragedies. We have to remember that each person is an individual and each person could be me, each person could be you. One of the things you see, and (Albert) Camus has said in an essay about The Plague, is that these numbers, as big as they seem, somehow they flatten also because we are just counting a ticker, especially in political discourse where they say, ‘well, it could have been two million’. But to that one person, it’s earth-shattering. I have a friend who lost both his parents. So for that person, it’s devastating, forever, for generations. When I revisit the book and revisit how some people have dealt with individual death but also mass death is that remember every single death is tragic and every death is earth-shattering to someone or a very large group of people.
SR: One of the things you say in that book is that one of the reasons that you wrote it was because since you were a child and even before you knew death, you were afraid of death. Are you still afraid? Having written the book, have you advanced a little towards not feeling as afraid?
ED: … For now, the most urgent reason I’m afraid of death is for my children…I feel like they would lose their mother…I remember too my mother used to say we all have a moment when we realise that we can die, and it’s not that obvious. We are not born with that feeling. Young people don’t have that often, they don’t have a sense of mortality, everything is open in front of them. I think probably in this moment more of us have had it. We don’t have to be reminded of it. It’s just always in front of us. And what does that do to human beings, I wonder? How do we emerge out of that? Do we emerge more in touch with whatever is beyond us? Both my parents, one thing that they taught me was that notion we say all the time: carpe diem. And it’s hard to seize the day if you’re clustered, but internally we can.
SR: In that book you talk about a certain clarity and focus that one gains when one experiences near-death traumas. In a sense I think the planet, globally, we are all living near-death trauma. Is there clarity and focus, though?
ED: In some quarters, in some ways. We won’t know fully until we’ve emerged out of it. I think maybe individually in some places...In the United States, with the other pandemic of racism, with what we saw with George Floyd. I see that as a moment of global clarity, actually. Where people around the world in the middle of this pandemic saw a man being assassinated for nine minutes. People in Syria, people in Argentina, people in Brazil, people in France, people in Trinidad, I’m sure, people all over the world saw that and said that is also my story and I’m going to go out on the streets and protest that. I saw that as a moment of global clarity and I saw that as something that maybe might not have been possible on the scale that it was if people weren’t at home, clustered, and forced to watch that and then feeling they had to react. If they hadn’t had this time to sit with it. So that’s one example of a kind of clarity...
SR: Does it seem to you, as it does to some of us, that justice and equity are emerging as key themes of Covid?
ED: It doesn’t surprise me because I think these moments of being in extremis do highlight disparities. Just as we’re seeing who is dying, which forces us to examine why they’re dying and to a certain extent they’ve always been dying. This will touch the most vulnerable. In communities where you have inequality in health care, in justice. A less discussed aspect of the Covid is how many people are dying in prisons and in the US the majority of people in prison are black and brown people. People dying in detention centres…
A cord is being pulled tight. Then we’ll see who is getting strangled. The thing will be to see what lessons will be learned from that going forward. The Floyd protest in France became about local issues too, about a young man there who was killed. So I think people were able to use that filter to talk about inequalities and injustice…And the young people who marched on the streets here, they are also young people who have other concerns too. They have a notion that they can marry all these issues and that you have to work towards a more equitable world and not leave certain pressing issues behind that the pandemic has highlighted.
SR: This year, 2020, is the 50th anniversary of Merle Hodge’s Crick, Crack Monkey. You have a collection of stories called Krik! Krak! (1995). Merle’s book is credited with beginning a flourish of Caribbean women’s writing. What do you think of the book and its place, its influence on Caribbean writing half a century on?
ED: Merle is a giant. I remember reading the book, being taught the book, several times and being taught it in different classes. It did carve a path in terms of freedoms for Caribbean women. Certainly there was a model of having a writer of that stature who is read (who) gave us hope that we too can be read.
In the Caribbean literature space we are divided by language…I felt like that book could bring us together.
Also, the ingenuity of the structure. It doesn’t leave behind the family. There is also the sense that if you grow up in the time I did in the Caribbean, or that my mother did, that suddenly you were learned, you were a writer. That meant you were supposed to be a different kind of creature. That’s one of the books that showed that we all come with you and these voices come with you.
It was an incredible gift to all of us and I love also that she’s continued to write. When you write a book that travels to that extent, that means so much, you could rest on that. But that the process continues and she’s still writing is an amazing gift so congratulations! That’s a book that changed so many lives and I think continues to speak to other generations but also allows a conversation now, three generations on. Imagine someone in the same family can talk about that book with grandma, mother and child now, going on great-grand.
SR: …What would you say to Caribbean people in this time?
ED: I would say stay strong. Caribbean people have always taught me. I feel I don’t have much to teach them. But I would say stay strong and hang on to each other. Sometimes there are these sub-divisions among us but it’s so important in this time that we are supportive of one another that I think, as kumbayah as that sounds, that we are loving of one another, that we are protective even of one another. Because it’s a vulnerable time for all of us.
Our region is vulnerable also to weather, climate. So we have, as Caribbean people beyond the pandemic, a very complicated future together.
There’re two ways I feel, past this pandemic—God willing—that the Caribbean is vulnerable. One way is the climate for sure in which we have a common destiny and the other way is the trash. Couple years ago they had a hurricane in North Carolina and all this debris will end up in our backyard that will end up affecting our lives; they’re connected: the climate and the increasing effect that the dirtiness of the ocean is going to have on our islands.
I feel we have a common destiny together, absolutely, but the climate is most important in the way we manifest our vulnerability…And there will be in the future a need for those of us who are less vulnerable to be supportive of the others who are much more in the path of this climate.