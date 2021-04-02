Steady rise in cases

As the long Easter weekend gets into full gear comes the scary news of 44 more people across Trinidad and Tobago testing positive for Covid-19.

The figures have been climbing steadily in the last few days, forcing the Government to ban all contact sports which it had relaxed earlier this year.

On Thursday, the ministry announced 46 new cases and three additional deaths from the virus, taking the toll to 145.

Urging the population to observe Covid restrictions and protocols, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Thursday expressed alarm at the increase, saying the country was at a dangerous crossroad.