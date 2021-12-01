Steer clear of T&T

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago are advising Americans against travel to this country.
On the CDC’s website, four destinations—Trinidad and Tobago, Poland, Niger and Papua New Guinea—were moved to the “level 4” Covid-19 advisory list, which includes destinations the agency believes should be avoided by US travellers regardless of their vaccination status.
The CDC is the national public health agency of the United States.
“Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” stated the CDC.
T&T is not the only Caribbean country on the CDC’s level 4 list, which has 79 countries.
Other Caribbean neighbours listed include Barbados, Antigua, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and the Cayman Islands.
USA Today reported that, according to data from the World Health Organisation, Trinidad and Tobago had more than 4,000 cases the week of November 22—up 22 per cent from the week prior.
It stated that Niger, located in Western Africa, reported a 33-per cent increase in cases, with Papua New Guinea reporting a 61-per cent drop in cases the week of November 22 but a five-per cent increase in reported deaths tied to the virus.
Poland has reported more than 162,000 new cases in the week of November 22—up 15 per cent from the week prior.
The CDC moved a handful of countries from level 4 to level 3, including Guyana, Costa Rica, Bermuda and French Polynesia.
The CDC advised travellers to make sure they are fully vaccinated before travelling to these destinations,or avoid non-essential travel if unvaccinated.
Crime, terrorism,kidnapping
Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago updated its travel advisory with respect to T&T on its website yesterday, citing the CDC’s level 4 information.
“Do not travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to Covid-19. Exercise increased caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to crime, terrorism and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk,” stated the US Embassy. “Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorised vaccine,” stated the Embassy.
While the US has advised against travel to a number of countries, yesterday it recorded its first case of the Omicron variant in California.
So far the variant has been detected in South Africa and Botswana, as well as in travellers to Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Ghana, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Réunion, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
The variant was identified on November 25 by scientists in South Africa. As of midnight on November 26, Trinidad and Tobago imposed travel restrictions on eight southern African nations to guard against this variant, including Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.