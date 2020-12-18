Stepdad guilty of sex attacks on girl

A MAN who twice committed acts of indecent assault against a first year pupil has been found guilty of the crimes.
Michael Inniss, who was 30 years at the time of the offences, will be sentenced in the new year. The State will petition the court that after serving a term of imprisonment he is to be registered with the sex offenders’ registry.
The girl, who is now 20 years old, gave evidence during the judge-alone trial which began in October before Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor.
The evidence given in the Magistrate’s Court by her mother, who died in 2018, and testimony from the investigating officer Constantine, also formed the State’s case.
The prosecution was represented by attorney Trevor Jones.
It was the State’s case that between December 2006 and June 2007, the accused, who was in a relationship with the mother of the child, lived with both of them at a Diego Martin apartment.
Her mother worked two jobs and would often come home after 9 p.m.
Inniss would normally pick up the first year pupil from school and when they arrived home her mother usually would not be there.
He was her primary caregiver at the time, the State had submitted.
The victim testified that, on one occasion, while she was in the bedroom watching TV, Inniss entered the room and told her to remove her underwear, which she did.
He then kissed her on her lips and rubbed his private parts against her.
Inniss, who had supervision of a house in Petit Valley, also took the child to that location where he placed her in a jacuzzi and told her to remove her underwear.
He committed the same acts again.
In June 2007, the child told her mother of the acts.
She took her daughter who had turned seven years in January of that year to the police station and the child was also taken to a doctor.
An alibi
When arrested, Inniss said the child’s mother was trying to set him up.
His defence during the trial was that the two fabricated the case against him and he had an alibi. He claimed he was no longer living with the girl and her mother when it was alleged the incidents occurred.
Inniss, who was represented by attorney Kyle Fortune, called his wife, sister, the person he said helped him move back in 2006, and the landlord for the apartment as his witnesses.
In his defence, Inniss said he had stopped living with the girl and her mother in May/June 2006, before the incidents.
Inniss brought his sister Coretta Jack who testified that she had moved into the apartment in May 2006, after Inniss moved out.
She said he never moved back into the apartment.
Under cross-examination, however, she said the apartment she occupied was not the same one the accused, the girl and her mother had lived in.
Jack also said on one occasion she went to clean the Petit Valley house for which Inniss was the caretaker and he was cutting the grass while the girl and another girl her age were playing in the yard.
She said the jacuzzi was not working.
When questioned by Jones, Jack said when she arrived she met Inniss alone with the girls at the house and was unable to account for whether anything happened between him and the victim before she reached.
Various addresses
Anderson Joseph testified for the defence that he helped Inniss move from the Diego Martin apartment to Petit Valley in May 2006.
Under cross-examination, however, he was questioned about the statement he had earlier given the police in which he stated that the move happened in December 2006.
He had then told officer Constantine that he remembered the month because “I’s a Christmas man”. While he told Jones he had corrected the month when he later spoke to the officer, the prosecutor told him that his statement did not mention any month, including May.
Later in the trial, Joseph said he was 85 per cent sure that he had helped Inniss move in 2006.
Shirmin Butcher Inniss, to whom the accused had been married since April 2012, was another defence witness.
She said he moved in with her and her son from another relationship in Petit Valley in May/June 2006.
She believed he never returned to live in Diego Martin after this move.
In his closing submissions, Jones noted that back in 2007 when he was arrested, Inniss had given addresses in Diego Martin and Petit Valley.
In 2010, after he was committed to stand trial and accessed bail, he gave the High Court registry the address in Diego Martin where he lived with the victim and her mother.
On Wednesday the judge found Inniss guilty of both indecent assault offences.