Still holding on to Rianna

RIANNA VICTORIA MOHAMMED will never get married or have a baby.
And her killer is still out there.
These are the thoughts that echo through her mother Nalini Mohammed’s mind, months after her daughter was murdered.
Nalini Mohammed spoke to the Sunday Express late last month in Central Trinidad.
She recalled the last seven months without her daughter.
Mohammed, 26, was working to be a cosmetologist and lived in a rented apartment at McInroy Street, Curepe.
Around 9.30 p.m. on August 17 last year, she was outside the home of her boyfriend, a 37-year-old Coast Guard seaman, at Bolo Trace off Hoyte Avenue in Arima.
Police said a man walked by, drew a gun and opened fire on Mohammed.
She was struck once in the head and died on the scene, while her boyfriend was grazed on the neck.
The gunman walked away.
The case remains under active investigation, but police said they have not made an arrest.
Nalini Mohammed still questions why her daughter was killed.
Seven months later, she said she is still unable to let go of her daughter.
“...I continue to live this thing every day,” she said. “I lashed out for months, but as a woman...full of pride and ambition, I had to go to a doctor and admit that I needed help.
“I am always crying, crying, crying, and I am still struggling because I don’t know how to move on.”
She said she has not been able to look at Rianna’s old photos since she was killed.
Nalini Mohammed admitted her daughter had been in a relationship with a married man, but claimed he had lied to her about his status.
But Nalini Mohammed said even after Rianna found out, she was unwilling to break it off.
She said she advised her to break off the relationship, but admitted Rianna was just as “strong-willed” as her.
“We may not have seen eye to eye all the time, but we loved each other,” she said.
Nalini Mohammed feels that even though she has good dreams about her child, she knows Rianna is not at rest “because she knows I am still holding on to her and that I am still in pain. She’s not resting. I know that she would lie to me to comfort me, but my child is not at rest”.
She said despite her pain about Rianna, there are a few bright sparks. Her eldest son had a daughter four months ago and she has become very attached to the child.
She showed the Sunday Express a photo.
“My granddaughter will learn martial arts and she will be the beast her grandmother is,” she said. “She will be untouchable from hurt and pain...granny is toughening her up.
“But I am still holding on to Rianna. I still have all her belongings because there is no one worthy of her. One day I’ll let her go...but just not today.”
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation can contact the Region Two Homicide Bureau at 640-1738.