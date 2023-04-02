Still holding on to Rianna

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has confirmed he will be the interim leader of a new political party in the sister island, come Tuesday.

As he spoke with members of the media following Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations in Tobago on Thursday, he said: “I don’t think there would be an election on Tuesday, but I have been asked to lead in the interim while they sort this out because it’s not an overnight process, but they are launching this process on Tuesday.”