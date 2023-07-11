NO water for seven days. Customers in North Trinidad continue to suffer after the pipeline that supplied water to them imploded last Tuesday at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant.
Despite the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) attempt to repair the old line which, according to WASA’s chairman Ravindra Ganga, was laid around 1978, a spillage ensued last Friday causing a further disruption in the distribution of water to customers.
Ganga stressed that WASA was in the process of working on a permanent solution to the leak where he said a new pipeline would be installed parallel to the existing one.
WASA’s acting chief executive officer Kelvin Romain, in a news conference last Friday, said while some customers may not receive a water supply they would have had access to a truck- borne supply which they would have been able to access free of charge via WASA’s hotline 800-4420/26.
The hotline was made active for 24 hours on Sunday but returned to its regular hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. yesterday.
Complainants lashed out at the service meted out to customers who tried to access truck-borne water via the hotline WASA’s Facebook page.
One customer commented, “I was told I have to wait two to three days for a truck-borne supply” while another complained, “Makes no sense! As the queue continuously (has) 40+ and when you finally move up the queue the phone magically disconnects.”
Another customer stated, “I still don’t have water in San Juan! Today is Sunday, since Friday no water, I ordered a truck-borne supply, I have the reference number and I gave them it. Three times they came in our village but they never delivered water to my house. They completely blanked us. I don’t know what to do again, not a drop of water in my tanks. I lost all faith in WASA.”
When asked about complaints such as these, Romain told the Express via telephone yesterday that water distribution was at full capacity.
He further explained that WASA had returned to its regular water schedule so while everyone would not have seen a return in their schedule all at once, they should see a return as per their schedule.
He advised customers who did not receive water because of the schedule to call the hotline for a truck-borne supply.
He said the regularisation of a scheduled water supply to customers should make the hotline more accessible to those who wished to request a truck-borne supply.
WASA also widened its truck-borne water distribution network by enlisting the Fire Service and the services of private contractors to better facilitate the needs of customers, he reiterated.
Romain added that works commenced on the new surge line last week Friday and will continue once the weather permits. He explained that the works associated with the new installation were pipe surveys, routing the new line path, risk assessment, transporting the new 48-inch pipeline on site and the actual construction of the pipeline.
Romain reassured that there will be no disruption to customers’ water supply during this process.