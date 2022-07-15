STOLEN: CHURCH BELL RINGS NO MORE

St John and James Anglican Church

METAL thieves stole a bell...from a church.

The act caught the attention of Scrap Iron Dealers Association president Alan Ferguson, who apologised yesterday.

The crime was revealed during a radio programme yesterday which stated that the bell was stolen sometime in June from the St John and James Anglican Church, Eastern Main Road, Petit Bourg.

The Express visited the church yesterday and spoke to “Miss Cornelia” who assists with the church.

“In June we came out and saw that the bell was missing,” she said.

A report has since been filed at the San Juan Police Station, but there has been no sign of the bell ever since.

“I have known this bell since as a little girl coming to this church and living in the neighbourhood, you hear the church-bell ring and it would wake you up and you know it is time for church,” she said.

She admitted not even hearing a quiet chime while the bell was being stolen.

“It is like a part of you being missed now. I mean, they have been stealing and doing a lot of things to the church, but the church bell?” she asked.

Asked if she had caught the bandit red-handed what she would have said to the person, she said, “I would tell him—hey, don’t you want to go to heaven?

“People out there who are doing this illicit thieving and buying stolen properties... please. It is a church. It is a place of love. Please bring back the bell; and who may know the person or persons coming to sell a bell, please make a report. Thank you,” she said.

Ferguson apologises

Ferguson, who hosted a news conference at the association offices at their Bypass Road, Kelly Village, Caroni, headquarters, said, “Up to this morning I listened that they gone with a bell from a church, and it is hurtful to hear these things. I really want to apolo­gise because it does not matter if someone came off the streets and they are not a scrap guy and they decide to steal whatever it may be and they bring it to our yards... it looks bad for us,” he said.

“A lot of wrong is being done in our industry and a lot of people have lost things because of this industry and I humbly apologise to Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

He added, however, that it was one of the few industries that hired people who had no place else to go.

“We allow ex-inmates to work in the industry because we are of the view that everyone deserves a second chance,” he said.

He reported that the association held a meeting on Wednesday and reported that over the weekend they will be coming up with strategies to combat metal theft.

“We decided to work with the Government to make sure that regulations and police would be able to stop this crime,” he said.

He added that they planned a series of meetings among their membership to come up with proposals to give to the Government to allow the industry to continue operations while combating metal thefts.

He said they employed thousands and it would be difficult to see the industry collapse due to a handful of errant dealers.

“It is the last industry poor people could look to get a little dollar,” he added.

