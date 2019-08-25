A vehicle which was reported stolen in 2004 was recovered yesterday in Port of Spain.
The car, a silver Nissan B14, was recovered during a roadblock exercise yesterday morning on Eastern Main Road, Laventille, in the vicinity of Success Laventille Secondary School.
The exercise was conducted between 5-9 a.m. by officers from Besson Street Police Station and the Stolen Vehicles Squad, under the supervision of Snr Supt Moore and Supt Daniel.
The officers routinely stopped the vehicle but were alerted that something was amiss when two of the occupants exited the car and fled into Beetham Gardens on foot.
They were pursued by police officers but the men escaped.
The officers were able to detain a third man, a 21-year-old, who was in the car at the time.
The vehicle was traced and it was discovered that the car was reported stolen in 2004 in the Western Division.
Also during the exercise, a 28-year-old man from Picton Road, Laventille, was also held for possession of marijuana.