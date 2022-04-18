STOP BAD TALKING T&T

Archbishop Jason Gordon

EASTER blessing: Archbishop Jason Gordon blesses the congregation during Easter Sunday Mass yesterday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain. -Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon was yesterday critical of people who continue to make negative comments about their country and urged them to strive to be more patriotic.

“We are a beautiful country with amazing people. We have the most amount of talent, more creativity per square capita in the world,” he said in delivering the homily to a packed congregation at the Easter Sunday mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain.

Gordon also exhorted families to pray for one another, including errant relatives.

Citing the example of St Monica, who prayed fervently for her “wayward son for 16 years”, he pointed out that, eventually, he served the church as a doctor, and both she and her son were canonised.

Gordon said the resurrection of Jesus Christ was a “historical fact that turned the world on its head”.

He said the risen Christ came to offer hope to the depressed and help people grappling with a litany of woes, including Covid-19, foolishness, difficulty, envy and jealousy.

Among the clergy who officiated were deacons Derek Walcott and Lennox Toussaint. The service was punctuated with the reciting of the Lord’s Prayer, Holy Communion and the singing of choruses, including Don’t Try To Tell Me My God Is Dead, and hymns including Hosanna. Another highlight was Gordon and his acolytes blessing the congregation with green birches. As they exited, worshippers were given newsletters themed The Lord Is Risen, Alleluia. It also contained Easter Reflections from Vicar General Fr Martin Sirju , who said: “The resurrection of Jesus is something we can prove. What can account for the evangelical energy of the first Christians preaching, healing, teaching, accepting persecution, jail, homelessness, hunger and finally dying for what they believed.”

People were also given Happy Easter bookmarks with the scripture verse John 3:16.

Toussaint led everyone in prayers for Gordon, Russia and Ukraine and national leaders.

At the end, Maloney resident Sylvia Glenn said: “The service was tremendous. My takeaway is to live a spiritual life.”

Help to eliminate depression, overcome difficult situations

Gordon continued to expound upon the scripture taken from 1 Corinthians 15 verse 55, and urged Christians to put their faith in the risen Christ to eliminate depression and overcome difficult situations.

Empathising with the faithful, Gordon said: “How often have you gone into depression? We are redeemed by God, who redeemed us from the dead. At times, we seem to feel we can’t see hope. Even you believe you don’t have a way out of the situation. You can’t find your way out of the mess. If we believe in the resurrection, then we can’t give way to depression. He (Almighty God) gives us the way to see the end. Nothing can stop the power of the resurrection. Jesus was raised from the dead.”

Gordon added: “If God be for us, who can be against us? We will have trials and the resurrection of Jesus will keep us safe and secure. The early Christians suffered and they even gave their lives. While we sojourn, as pilgrims, Earth is not our final destination. We live on Earth, but Christ has risen from the dead.”

Gordon said belief in the risen Christ would promote “hopeful optimism”.

“The optimist believes things will be all right. The hopeful optimist believes even if it gets worse, I know in the end everything will be well because my redeemer lives, I can face tomorrow,” said the Archbishop.

