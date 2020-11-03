The Prime Minister has been accused of “mamaguying” Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd.
UNC Senator Wade Mark said yesterday that while the UNC has no problem with the Prime Minister acceding to the request of Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union president general Ancel Roget to refer the Patriotic bid for the acquisition of the former Petrotrin refinery to the Evaluation Committee, the party feels that the outcome will be the same and that Government will reject the bid again.
‘Whole scenario’
Mark said the UNC had no difficulty with the Prime Minister’s decision to refer for assessment Patriotic’s final bid to the Evaluation Committee that originally recommended that company as the preferred bidder.
“But what we have are questions for the Prime Minister on this whole scenario. We want to know what is going to emerge that is different from what emerged on Saturday when the Energy Minister announced that Government was rejecting the proposal. Will there be a change in Government’s position or are we just going through the motion?” Mark said.
Mark said Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd borrowed US$720 million in June 2019 to deal with a Petrotrin bullet payment of US$850 million.
‘Deception mission’
The company used the assets of its three subsidiaries- Paria Fuel Trading Company, Guaracara Refining and Heritage Petroleum as security.
The only way the company could get that loan was “an unconditional guarantee that all the floating and fixed assets of those three companies...would now be owned by the creditors until the US$720 million is repaid,” he said.
Mark asked if Government was going to repay this loan so that the OWTU’s bid could go forward. “If they are not going to do that, then stop the charade, stop the pappyshowing, stop the mamaguying, stop the deceiving,” he said. “This Government is on a deception mission,” he said. He said how could Government tell the country it was selling the assets of Guaracara Refining to Patriotic Energies and Technologies when all the assets of this company are owned by the creditors.”
Khan said on Saturday that among the key issues at the end of the prolonged discussions between the two negotiating parties were the “first priority lien on the assets”, purchase price financing and the re-start of financing.