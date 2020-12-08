Stop illegal 'PH' cars

Following the brutal killing of 18-year old Ashanti Riley last week, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Network Adrian Acosta has called on the State to stop “PH” drivers involved in the illegal business of using a private car as a taxi.
Riley was last seen boarding a “PH” (private-hire) taxi before her gruesome murder. There have been numerous cases where passengers have stepped into “PH” cars and were taken to their deaths. Others have been abducted, robbed, raped and beaten.
Addressing members of the media during a news conference at Macaulay Community Centre in Claxton Bay, yesterday, Acosta said, “Women should be given some opportunity to defend themselves when travelling at night.
“All over the world, people are given the opportunity to protect themselves with non-lethal weapons such as Mace and pepper spray. I think we are backward with our thinking, and I think it should be made legal. I think women should be able to obtain a tin of that to help protect themselves.”
Sending condolences to the Riley family on behalf of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Network, Acosta called on the Government to have “PH” drivers conform to the same rules and procedures as taxi-drivers.
He said, “It seems this is a subject no one in authority wants to deal with. They are putting the travelling public’s life at risk when you travel with ‘PH’ cars. We as taxi-drivers have to go through a rigorous process in order to be a taxi-driver. We want procedures put in place to legalise ‘PH’ (drivers).”
He added, “Don’t wait until something tragic happens again to come on a stage and then want to talk about it. We have to be proactive instead of being reactive in every situation.”
No excuse to break the law
Acosta said he understood the public’s gripe that there are places in T&T where there are no legitimate taxis working, but it is no justification to break the law.
He said, “Those persons who are working their private car for hire, we are saying they too can also get their taxi badge and turn their vehicle into ‘H’. There is no excuse why somebody should be allowed to break the law. Whether you doing food or providing a service, you should be able to do the right thing. By watering down the process that we went through as taxi-drivers, you are putting the travelling public at risk. We are sending that message to the persons in authority today so they can do something about it.”
According to Acosta, despite numerous complaints to the relevant authorities, nothing has been done. He says there have been instances where “PH” drivers would park on taxi stands and ply their trade. Acosta identified one of the main issues being “PH” drivers threatening taxi-drivers.
“When drivers talk to them about it, they are threatened. There is no police or traffic warden... no law enforcement around most of our taxi stands. We try to have meetings on a regular basis with those in authority, and to this day we have seen nothing done to alleviate the situation. If you want to be a taxi-driver, you need to go and get your taxi badge to ply your trade legally,” Acosta said.
He thinks the State is slow to react on such a pressing issue.
He said, “Most of the persons in authority that we speak to are giving us some excuse why they cannot do anything about it. That’s all we seem to be getting why they can’t interfere with ‘PH’ (drivers). If you want persons to do the right thing, then you must guide them in the right direction.
“We are calling on those in authority to clamp down on this ‘PH’ issue and do something about it, and allow these people to go and get their taxi badge,” Acosta said.
Former works and transport minister in the People’s Partnership administration Jack Warner had taken the position that “PH” drivers are involved in a business that is needed by people living in communities not serviced by a regular taxi service. He felt the State should move to regularise their business.
PM: Just be careful
Reacting to the murder of Ashanti Riley last Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said:
“Every Tom, Dick and Harry being allowed to manage a vehicle, and then you end up with this as an outcome.”
Asked what women should do when travelling late at night when mostly “PH” drivers operate, Rowley said: “Given the practicalities of the situation, we have to be always cognisant of our personal safety... Just be careful.”
Given the circumstances of Riley being murdered after boarding a “PH” vehicle, Rowley said he would also be approaching his fellow Government officials on what could be done with regard to these vehicles.
What is needed to become a taxi-driver
• Certificate of good character.
• Certificate of good health from a doctor.
• Once the two items mentioned above are obtained, the applicant has to get a date for regulations and a driving test.
• Once the test is passed and all the relevant fees paid, a taxi badge is given.
• The successful applicant then has to go to the Licensing office to have his or her car inspected, which is reclassified and converted to “H”.