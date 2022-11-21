STOP PROTECTING GUNMEN

Dr Keith Rowley-use

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

WITH the country’s murder toll close to 550, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday called on family members to stop covering for gunmen.

Saying that the arms of the protective services can only do so much, Rowley called on family members to not keep their activities a secret.

“Where do these murderers come from? Who are they? Where do they live? Are they part of your family? Are you withholding information from the police? Do you know who has the guns and they use them at will upon whom they choose? What do you know that you keep a secret? The police can do so much, the Defence Force can do so much, the Government can do so much but there’s a lot to be done by the families who are covering up for these gunmen; covering up for these murderers because if you are a murderer, you are going to be killing people and that is what is going on in this country,” Rowley said.

He also said that, apart from gunmen, there are public officials in this country who make it very difficult for the Government to fight the guns.

Rowley was speaking during the People’s National Movement (PNM) National Women’s League annual general meeting at Achievors Banquet Hall in Duncan Village, San Fernando.

Continuing on crime, he said this country is facing “a situation of unacceptably high levels of crime” and described national security as a priority for the Government. He spoke about the installation of cameras and of hundreds of police officers being added to the municipalities.

He said people talk about the low level of detection in crime and particularly murders, and that this is true, but added it is not feasible to have a policeman patrolling everyone.

“Your security is paramount. We are encouraging leadership in the Police Service to ensure that officers who are of questionable ilk and who collaborate with the criminal element, you get them out of the Police Service because that does not help with the fight against crime,” Rowley said, as he noted the limited interventions that the Government can make with the Police Service because the Police Commissioner is an independent officer.

Property tax

The Prime Minister also spoke of a fundamental change with local government and the implementation of property tax. He explained, “Every local government body will collect the tax for the residents and use it and get the additional monies from the central government but you will have the control of a revenue stream.”

He said it will never have to be heard again from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation that they do not have diesel to put in the trucks.

He said Lake Asphalt was surviving mainly from being a bitumen seller from the Petrotrin refinery but the refinery is no longer there. Rowley said the Minister of Finance has made money available to Lake Asphalt to create a product where imported bitumen is used with some material from the lake creating a product of good enough quality to support the road reinstatement programme that they are embarking on.

“So as soon as these rains stop falling, because you can’t do roadwork when it is raining … you will see significant activity with respect to road reinstatement,” he promised.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CoP: Police not to blame

CoP: Police not to blame

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) McDonald Jacob has maintained that there was no delay by the police in laying charges of murder against two men, in relation to the heist outside Pennywise Plaza, while the men were in prison on other charges.

The two were charged with possession of two AR-15 rifles, three magazines and 38 rounds of ammunition for the purpose of trafficking after allegedly being found with them the day after the shooting outside Pennywise Plaza where security officers Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Stuart were killed and their colleague Peola Baptiste and another security officer, Allister Harris, were injured.

Paria Commission of Enquiry resumes today

Paria Commission of Enquiry resumes today

THE Commission of Enquiry probing the Paria diving tragedy resumes today, at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.

The CoE will hold its evidential hearings from today through Thursday, then resume on December 5 to 8 and December 12 to 15.

The commission is expected to do a site view of the sunken hyperbaric chamber, which was attached to the sealine where four LMCS divers lost their lives on February 25.

During a procedural hearing on September 7, chairman Jerome Lynch KC said the commission wanted to view the chamber to get an idea of what it looked like before beginning to hear evidence in the matter. But he said the commission was unsure where the chamber was located.

W/Cup opener fails to score

W/Cup opener fails to score

It’s either Germany or Brazil who will lift the coveted World Cup trophy.

This was the view of several interviewed yesterday while witnessing the opening match of the 2022 World Cup where Ecuador defeated Qatar two-nil before thousands of fans in their home country.

Almost all bars with a working television appeared to be filled yesterday. Bars off Tragarete Road and Ariapita Avenue seemed to be the epicentre of Trinidad’s football fan base, but yesterday’s match failed to excite.

UNC: Witness protection programme in poor state

UNC: Witness protection programme in poor state

MORE resources need to be placed toward improving the State’s witness protection programme.

That’s according to former Opposition senator, attorney Sean Sobers, who said the system is poorly managed and news that State witnesses continued to be killed is worrisome.

He said it also shows that the Government is bankrupt of ideas.

Sobers, speaking during the United National Congress’ weekly news conference yesterday, came out in heavy criticism of the Government’s handling of the State’s witness protection programme.

STOP PROTECTING GUNMEN

STOP PROTECTING GUNMEN

WITH the country’s murder toll close to 550, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday called on family members to stop covering for gunmen.

Saying that the arms of the protective services can only do so much, Rowley called on family members to not keep their activities a secret.

‘Country’s image tarnished, but warnings justified’

‘Country’s image tarnished, but warnings justified’

While the US State Department’s updated travel advisory on Trinidad and Tobago has received much attention in recent weeks, the US is not the only country that has issued warnings to its citizens about visiting this country.

Many other countries have updated or had in place similar advisories highlighting the threat of crime in T&T.

Recommended for you