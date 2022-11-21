STOP PROTECTING GUNMEN

THE Commission of Enquiry probing the Paria diving tragedy resumes today, at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.

The CoE will hold its evidential hearings from today through Thursday, then resume on December 5 to 8 and December 12 to 15.

The commission is expected to do a site view of the sunken hyperbaric chamber, which was attached to the sealine where four LMCS divers lost their lives on February 25.

During a procedural hearing on September 7, chairman Jerome Lynch KC said the commission wanted to view the chamber to get an idea of what it looked like before beginning to hear evidence in the matter. But he said the commission was unsure where the chamber was located.