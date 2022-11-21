STOP PROTECTING GUNMEN

WITH the country’s murder toll close to 550, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday called on family members to stop covering for gunmen.
Saying that the arms of the protective services can only do so much, Rowley called on family members to not keep their activities a secret.
“Where do these murderers come from? Who are they? Where do they live? Are they part of your family? Are you withholding information from the police? Do you know who has the guns and they use them at will upon whom they choose? What do you know that you keep a secret? The police can do so much, the Defence Force can do so much, the Government can do so much but there’s a lot to be done by the families who are covering up for these gunmen; covering up for these murderers because if you are a murderer, you are going to be killing people and that is what is going on in this country,” Rowley said.
He also said that, apart from gunmen, there are public officials in this country who make it very difficult for the Government to fight the guns.
Rowley was speaking during the People’s National Movement (PNM) National Women’s League annual general meeting at Achievors Banquet Hall in Duncan Village, San Fernando.
Continuing on crime, he said this country is facing “a situation of unacceptably high levels of crime” and described national security as a priority for the Government. He spoke about the installation of cameras and of hundreds of police officers being added to the municipalities.
He said people talk about the low level of detection in crime and particularly murders, and that this is true, but added it is not feasible to have a policeman patrolling everyone.
“Your security is paramount. We are encouraging leadership in the Police Service to ensure that officers who are of questionable ilk and who collaborate with the criminal element, you get them out of the Police Service because that does not help with the fight against crime,” Rowley said, as he noted the limited interventions that the Government can make with the Police Service because the Police Commissioner is an independent officer.
Property tax
The Prime Minister also spoke of a fundamental change with local government and the implementation of property tax. He explained, “Every local government body will collect the tax for the residents and use it and get the additional monies from the central government but you will have the control of a revenue stream.”
He said it will never have to be heard again from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation that they do not have diesel to put in the trucks.
He said Lake Asphalt was surviving mainly from being a bitumen seller from the Petrotrin refinery but the refinery is no longer there. Rowley said the Minister of Finance has made money available to Lake Asphalt to create a product where imported bitumen is used with some material from the lake creating a product of good enough quality to support the road reinstatement programme that they are embarking on.
“So as soon as these rains stop falling, because you can’t do roadwork when it is raining … you will see significant activity with respect to road reinstatement,” he promised.