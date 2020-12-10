‘Stop pussyfooting’ on non-lethal weapons

OPPOSITION MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is calling on the Prime Minister to “stop pussyfooting” on the legalisation of non-lethal weapons such as pepper spray.
In a statement yesterday, Moonilal accused the Government of failing to shield citizens from crime and said it must now allow the vulnerable, especially women, to give themselves “a fighting chance” against criminals.
Moonilal’s comments follow national outcry over the brutal murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley, whose nude and battered body was found in La Canoa River, Santa Cruz, days after she boarded a private taxi in San Juan and went missing.
Pepper spray and some non-lethal weapons remain illegal to own, use or import into Trinidad and Tobago but as with previous murders of women, many are calling for the items to be legalised.
The Oropouche MP has also stated his view that women should be allowed to protect themselves and questioned PM Dr Keith Rowley’s statements in Parliament on Wednesday that the Government must first be advised by the appropriate experts.
Moonilal further stated that Rowley is “dilly-dallying on the life-and-death issue of defenceless citizens protecting themselves from predators by being armed with pepper spray and other non-lethal weapons”.
The former minister called for the appropriate legislation to be brought and said Rowley had “engaged in his time-worn vacillation by stating that the Government has to be advised by ‘appropriate experts’”.
Moonilal questioned which experts Rowley could have meant, as he noted Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s endorsement this week of the use of non-lethal weapons as a means of self-defence for women.
“Who could these experts be when Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has recommended the use of such non-lethal weapons by vulnerable members of the society?” Moonilal asked.
In addition, he said such protective devices are widely used in several countries.
“While the Rowley Government continues to twiddle on this critical issue, endangered citizens are being mercilessly killed or sexually assaulted by the vicious and pathological criminals in our midst,” Moonilal said.
“The Government’s indecisiveness on this crucial matter of personal protection is another graphic example of its lack of empathy for victims of crime and its overall raw incompetence,” he added.
Moonilal went on to “strongly implore” the Government to become proactive with respect to citizen security and to “permit the use of non-lethal weapons in the quickest possible time”.
“The necessary legal amendments must be made urgently to give a fighting chance to vulnerable citizens,” he said, adding: “I also urge conscientious civic organisations to bring pressure on the Government on this all-important matter.”