Stop! Quarrying mashing up our lives

Illegal quarrying, mostly on State lands, has been on the rise as unlicensed operators seek to cash in on the opportunity to pocket millions of tax-free dollars without being arrested.
Some of these enterprises have even resorted to engaging the services of criminal elements as they attempt to capitalise on the high demand for aggregate by the construction sector.
Last October, officers attached to the Multi-Agency Task Force of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) cracked down on an illegal quarrying site at the forest reserve in Matura. And last month, Wallerfield farmer Donnie Balkissoon told of constant attempts by armed gang members to chase him and his family from their nine acres of agricultural land so they can engage in illegal quarrying.
On July 31, the Sunday Express published a report of an entity with ownership of five acres of land in Melajo Village, Vega de Oropouche, Sangre Grande, moving its quarrying operations onto adjoining State lands. The Monday prior to that report, the residents blocked the road in protest over the damage done to their roadway and the environment by activities at the site.
Last Wednesday, the Sunday Express visited the quarry, only to find it abandoned.
Still on site were four pieces of heavy equipment, inclusive of an excavator, a lighting system similar to those used for night construction, a large metal bucket used to separate gravel from slush, and a quantity of washed gravel not large enough to constitute a truckload.
This particular quarry is licensed to mine slightly over two hectares of land, which equates to five acres (a hectare is equal to 10,000 square metres and 2.471 acres in the British imperial system). The duration of the licence is from January 25, 2018, to January 24, 2023.
However, based on some of the boundaries of the five-acre plot, as pointed out by a few residents, and the extent of the abandoned operation, a land span of around twice the licensed amount was being mined.
There were two large ponds where gravel was extracted from, and hills of dirt, which the Sunday Express understands were all previously forested areas.
One resident said the quarry may have encroached on five acres of State land, but technically, they interfered with a ten-acre plot of forested land, driving away the wildlife and destroying the ecosystem.
Illegal quarrying is known for a number of destructive elements, such as the polluting of natural watercourses, killing off of wildlife, destruction of forests, irreparable damage to the ecosystem and the environment, flooding and a negative impact on people’s health and well-being. Residents say all of this is taking place in their once peaceful community.
“The quarrying spoil the rivers. We use to go in the river and bathe. It had clean water. It doesn’t have clean water anymore. Is mud waters running in the river now because whenever they wash their gravel, which was taking place right on site, they dump the slush from that into the river,” Arjun Singh told the Sunday Express.
‘Taking us for fools’
One resident who gave his name as Mario said in addition to polluting the river, the degree of deforestation has led to many of the wildlife either dying or migrating. “We used to go up here and hunt. Now, we can’t do that anymore.”
He noted that some 33 feet (ten metres) reserved for access road had been dug out by the quarry.
Richard Pandeosingh said his biggest issue was the damage done to the road.
“The road was in stable condition, but since the quarrying start, over a period of years, the road reach a deplorable state and it is affecting the entire community. People cannot get taxis to go to work, and even the children now have to walk out and it’s tough on their feet and their shoes are getting muddy.
“It hard for those who commute to and from work, they have to wait hours in Grande before they get a vehicle that’s willing to come into the village. If not, they have to walk home because taxis not coming up in here, and we can’t blame the taxi service because the road is in a deplorable state due to the quarrying. And they totally neglected the road and taking advantage of the people up here,” Pandeosingh said.
He added: “People are suffering up here and our cries were falling on deaf ears, so enough is enough. Every time we go to the authorities, we keep getting bounced around from department to department, with each one saying this is not the department to deal with whatever the issue is. Are they taking the people up here for fools?”
Referring to their protest action on July 25, Pandeosingh said: “We have a voice and we needed to voice our concerns, so we came together and we stood together as a people, as a community. We need betterment for the people up here because at the end of the day, we’re paying our taxes and we comply as instructed. We are law-abiding citizens up here.
“We are a quiet people, we are nice people, but enough is enough; they pushed us to the limit where we had to voice our concerns. It may have been in a harsh manner, but we’re voicing our concerns right now. We would like our cries to go to the ears of the relevant authorities so that they can listen to the voice of the poor people up here. Please.”
He said for the residents to come together like that, it had to be something to make them angry.
Enough is enough
Expressing agreement with Pandeosingh, Singh said residents don’t want any trucking because the road was never designed for that type of equipment.
“This road is just an agricultural road for farmers who transport their produce to the market, this is what this road is about. This road was never designed for quarrying. They started to run ten-wheelers and when the ten-wheelers break down the bridge, they began using six-wheelers, but at the end of the day, six-wheelers, ten-wheelers, all mashing up the road.
“We don’t have no big truckers inside here. Farmers don’t have no big truck, the most they might have is a three-tonne to carry out their produce. It has no gravel trucks in here, so it’s about time it stops,” he said.
He said when they do get the road repaired, no family or individual will have to pay $60 just to get home.
“The taxis not coming for you at all, and if you’re poor and you don’t have $60 or $100, you have to suffer. So that have to stop. We want the road fixed back and we want it fixed fast because people cars still mashing up, their van are mashing up.
“And the people who living St James or Diego Martin or wherever who say the quarry belongs to them, they have their road nice. Their road fixed, but they don’t care about us up here because we are country bookies, so they don’t care about we. But we in the country, we have to care for one another, so we had to come as a unit and say we don’t want any quarrying and we don’t want that heavy equipment in this part of the village.
“They came and they did all their damage already, so we’re saying no more, stop it. All we want is for them to stop the quarrying because they living in their big, fancy houses, they have their fancy cars, their fancy road and everything the best. We the villagers are country bookies, then let us remain as country bookies, but let us stay happy.”
Singh said residents have come to the agreement that they will no longer tolerate any quarrying activities.