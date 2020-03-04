Trinidad and Tobago remains free of any cases of the deadly COVID-19, a strain of the coronavirus.
However, the panic created by social media and some mainstream media outlets is proving to be more dangerous than the virus itself.
This is according to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who at a news conference yesterday assured that T&T is prepared and has sufficient equipment to treat with any COVID-19 cases.
Deyalsingh said he was taken aback by a newspaper headline yesterday which stated there was “panic” at the Port of Spain General Hospital (POSGH) after a Canadian national was admitted with flu-like symptoms. The individual has since tested negative for COVID-19.
Deyalsingh said the headline was what caused panic at the PoSGH and he was forced to comfort health workers who are under the impression that there is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).
“There is an epidemic of misinformation and disinformation,” he said. “Where is the panic? This is the flu season, we have people with flu symptoms in our hospitals every single day.”
We are fully stocked
Deyalsingh said the ministry has more than enough PPE in stock which will be distributed as needed. This includes 19,680 N95 particulate face masks, 12,100 ear loop masks, 855,060 sterile gloves, 17 million non-sterile gloves, 227,100 shoe covers, 313,000 isolation gowns and 19,000 sterile surgeon gloves.
He said these are being kept in storage until needed as there are sufficient supplies already in the system. In the event these are all used up, Deyalsingh said the T&T is a member of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and has access to PAHO’s stock of PPE and medication. “There is absolutely no risk of running out of PPE,” he assured. However, he warned against panic buying, saying the public will create an artificial shortage where health workers in the private sector may not be able to access items like face masks. Deyalsingh said the masks should only be used by trained professionals as improper use could do more harm than good.
He added that there are specially outfitted ambulances to be used for transporting suspected cases to health facilities. The Health Minister also announced that Government has restricted official travel, in light of the spread of the virus. All non-essential travel for Ministry personnel have been cancelled.
Avoid non-essential travel
“I am not sending any Ministry of Health personnel into a territory that has COVID-19 on government business,” noted Deyalsingh. “I had something to do and I have cancelled it. I am not going to take the risk because I think the risk is too high at this time.”
The Health Minister urged the public to do the same and put off any non-essential travel plans.
“If you absolutely have to go...go. If you are going to a birthday party or a wedding...think twice,” he said. Parents are also being urged to not send their children to school if they have flu-like symptoms. Deyalsingh praised religious leaders who he said have also heeded the call to implement protective measures.
Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley said on Monday that the Anglican church has taken steps such as stopping physical contact such as shaking hands.
There is also a ban on the act of Intinction, in which bread is dipped into wine during Eucharist.
Deyalsingh said similar measures have been implemented by the Catholic Church and Archbishop Jason Gordon has given his support.
He called on other religious leaders to take steps to protect their congregations.
Travel restrictions remain in place for countries where the virus has been rapidly spreading including China, South Korea, Italy, Japan, Iran and Singapore.
Deyalsingh said it is not necessary at this time to implement a ban for travellers from India, despite cases being confirmed there. He said like Canada, the United States and The United Kingdom, India has not seen any dramatic spread.
“So there is no talk of travel restrictions for those countries unless something absolutely drastic happens,” he said. He however noted that steps are being taken to introduce pre-flight screening for flights from the UK, US, and Canada coming into T&T.
Self-quarantine
Deyalsingh said the Government has nothing to hide and will continue to keep the country informed.
“The day we have a case, I will come to you and in all transparency say yes we have a case of coronavirus,” he said.
To date, 25 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for COVID-19 testing. All have returned negative. COVID-19 has resulted in around 3,254 deaths in various countries, with most being concentrated in China where the virus is said to have originated.
More than 95,000 cases have been confirmed in over 30 countries.
A woman who exhibited flu-like symptoms in Tobago last week and was hospitalised at the Scarborough General Hospital has tested negative for the coronavirus. Chairman of the board of the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Ingrid Melville confirmed to the Express the woman intended to travel abroad and wanted to have the necessary clearance, as she was exhibiting flu-like symptoms. She was hospitalised at the Scarborough General Hospital, tested for the coronavirus and her results returned negative.
Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram noted that quarantine is still in place for nationals returning to T&T from affected countries. Such persons will be asked to self-quarantine at home for at least 14 days and in some cases will be monitored to ensure they are in breach of the restrictions. To date, 20 persons have been self-quarantined and 12 have been given the all-clear.
The remaining eight persons are in various stages of completing the 14-day quarantine.
Non-nationals coming in to T&T from affected countries are being turned away and returned to their ports of origin.
Parasram said ten people have been turned away thus far. Deyalsingh yesterday stressed the importance of washing hands and proper social etiquette. He advised against shaking hands, hugging and social kissing.