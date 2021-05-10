Stop the war, says Covid-positive Suruj

Former Tabaquite MP Dr Suruj Rambachan is Covid-19 positive.
Rambachan, 72, told the Express yesterday he tested positive even after taking the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. He is in home quarantine.
Rambachan, who is diabetic, said he was not afraid of the vaccine. In fact, he said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh need to stop attacking each other.
“The political sparring between the Minister of Health and the Opposition Leader must cease in the public interest, the demonising of members of the Opposition by the minister is nauseating and mentally stressful,” he stated.
He said further that Persad-Bissessar “must stop creating fear in the population about the vaccines”, adding, “This is not a war on a political platform. This is war for saving lives and the quicker both parties understand this they will be doing the whole country a big favour.”
Rambachan praised health personnel for their service.
“I saw for myself how hard and with what professionalism the doctors and nurses at the Chaguanas health centre are working. They are going beyond the call of duty risking their own lives. Their work space is part of the roadway. Something has to be done to improve their working conditions. Despite this they are manning up to the task,” he said.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Rambachan stated that the Government has set a clear policy position that only World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved vaccines will be used.
“Now that the WHO has cleared the Chinese vaccines, why is the Opposition still opposing its use? To advance your political goals by creating doubts that could affect lives is criminal,” he stated.
He added that Persad-Bissessar should be bringing together all the medical professionals in her party to voluntarily work with the Government to manage and treat with home-quarantined positive cases.
He said public health resources are overwhelmed.
“Yesterday I spent four hours at the Chaguanas Health Facility to get a chest X-ray and Covid tests. It is clear that if the trend continues the system will collapse. Unless you can build up on the home quarantine. Here is your chance for real service from people who need it. In the current scenario home quarantine will be an option. We may also need small oxygen cylinders in those homes,” said Rambachan.