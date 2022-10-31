‘Stop Todd St apartments’

Former housing minister Roodal Moonilal has added his voice to more than 100 stakeholders to stop the proposed construction of a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) project at Todd Street in San Fernando.
Speaking yesterday during a news conference held by the United National Congress, Moonilal described the plans to utilise the green space in the vicinity of Todd Street as “madness” and called on the State to heed the advice of its own personnel.
Moonilal referred to letters from the Ministry of Education as well as Town and Country Planning Division in which recommendations were given not to utilise this particular space.
In a letter dated April 7, Town and Country Planning Division indicated it had investigated a request for the use of the area for housing and noted it formed part of a school site.
“The Town and Country Planning Division does not recommend the use of this site for residential purposes as this use would not conform with present planning policy. Further, any future recommendation of this request must be accompanied by a written correspondence from the Ministry of Education indicating that there is no objection to the change of this portion of land from a school site to residential use. You are further advised that prior to the commencement of any development on site, an application for planning permission must be submitted to the Town and Country Planning Division for approval,” the letter read.
In July, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education wrote to HDC managing director Jayselle McFarlene, indicating that the ministry had done a site visit to the proposed area and had “substantiated the need to retain the lands for its intended purpose”.
“In this regard, retaining the lands will present the opportunity for more green spaces and facilitate the construction of facilities and expansion of the academic and sporting curriculum for San Fernando West and San Fernando Central Secondary schools, which are both more than 50 years old. In addition to this, the parcel of land is located within what can be termed a school zone, so there is the utilisation of the land by other schools in the area. Construction and development in the middle of both schools will add to the noise pollution, traffic congestion, and change the natural aesthetic of the area. In light of the foregoing and in recognition of the Ministry’s responsibility to ensure none of our nation’s youth is left behind, the Ministry is unable to accede to your request,” the letter indicated.
Cabinet agreed
However, Moonilal pointed out that, in September, the Cabinet had agreed to the transfer of the parcel of land to build apartments, despite the prior recommendations.
The note demarcated that Cabinet agreed to the transfer of a parcel of State land, comprising approximately 1.0 hectare, situated at Todd Street, to facilitate the development of multi-family housing, with an estimated yield of 72 apartment units, pursuant to section 13 of the Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation Act, Chap. 33:03.
Moonilal provided only one letter of approval for the new apartments, a letter dated March 23 from Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, who wrote to Housing Development Corporation chairman Noel Garcia indicating that “the Ministry of Education does not object to the use of the parcel of land”.
“So what is happening here? Why is there this sudden push to have these apartments built up in this area? The HDC has basically acquired the lands through the Cabinet,” said Moonilal. “Meanwhile, Planning is saying don’t do it, after they investigated, and even the Ministry of Education said after a site visit that they, too, do not recommend it. So then why is this going forward? This is madness. Why do you want to put persons in a part of the city that is already demarcated for school use and, furthermore, is already crowded and congested? And even if you did build it, what would be their amenities? Where would the people for this area park for instance?
“When the (Sanatan Dharma) Maha Sabha applied some years back for land in San Fernando, the Government told them that it had no land for school or housing and to look elsewhere. They told the group that this area in particular was a green space. But now it is okay to be utilised as a housing area? A school site? This same green space? That is madness, and I am calling on the Government to take this insanity out of their thoughts and withdraw this Cabinet note. Repeal it. for the good of us all.”
Residents object
Last Thursday, residents, property owners, business groups and principals of seven surrounding schools called for an immediate halt on the potential project.
Pandit Rudranath Maharaj, of the Krishna Mandir, had indicated that he was informed that a piece of land located opposite the mandir, along Todd Street and adjacent to San Fernando West Secondary and San Fernando Central Secondary schools, was being surveyed by the HDC.
The HDC, he said, had disclosed plans to construct three apartment towers, comprising 100 units, in the specified area. However, the corporation, he said, had not consulted residents or other stakeholders on these plans.
Citing gridlock traffic because of the surrounding schools and businesses, the land’s designation as a “green space”, as well as community concerns, Maharaj asked why the HDC had not consulted those who may be affected by such a project.