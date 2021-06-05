Trinidad and Tobago can see a reduction in the number of people dying from Covid-19 on a daily basis if the drug—Azithromycin—is immediately stopped, says Dr Ravi Ramjanak.
Ramjanak is a consultant in obstetrics gynaecology and pelvic reconstructive surgery.
“It is my view based on the pharmacodynamics of Azithromycin that the death rate will fall if we stop using this drug in Covid-positive cases. Azithromycin has no effect on viruses, yeasts and fungi,” said Ramjanak in an interview with the Sunday Express last week.
Ramjanak, 74, said he is stepping forward with his humble suggestion in an attempt to save lives. T&T’s death toll from the virus is now 564.
Azithromycin is an antibiotic medication used for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections.
A senior doctor treating critical Covid-19 patients in T&T has confirmed the main drugs used in the Covid-19 management protocol are Dexamethasone, Rocephin, Clexane, Ivermectin, Actemra (Tocilizumab). Azithromycin is also used, but where there is a bacterial infection.
Ramjanak said based on the information he has received, Azithromycin is being widely used and he thinks it is affecting people’s hearts and causing death.
“Too many people are dying suddenly, young people are dying,” he noted.
“The coronavirus infects every organ system in the body and therefore can cause a viral myocarditis using drugs that adversely affect the electrical activity of the heart and will increase the death rate,” said Ramjanak.
He noted that the heart muscle is the most overworked muscle in the human body, and people need potassium in their muscle cells to create an electrical gradient so that the muscle can function.
Sudden cardiac death
Ramjanak explained if there is a build-up and that gradient is interfered with, that muscle will not function and one can get sudden cardiac arrest.
“Personal communication with colleagues revealed that antibiotics are widely used as a prophylaxis against bacterial pneumonia. Azithromycin, erythromycin, chlarithromycin, levofloxacin, ofloxacin and moxifloxacin are antibiotics that adversely affect the electrical activity of the heart,” said Ramjanak.
Azithromycin, he said, is the most cardiotoxic antibiotic, and the one that is most commonly prescribed.
“One manufacturer of azithromycin warned that it may cause palpitations and arrhythmias, including ventricular tochycardia. This side effect can cause sudden cardiac death,” said Ramjanak.
“Azithromycin has a unique pharmacokinetic property—high tissue to blood concentration 10- 100 fold, and this makes it the most cardiotoxic antibiotic,” he said.
Ramjanak said it is not an all or none law—patients with very high concentrations of Azithromycin in the cardiac muscle are more prone to arrhythmias.
He reiterated that the death rate will decrease if azithromycin is stopped.
“In this Covid season, it should only be used for bacterial infection sensitive to Azithromycin and some types of sexually transmitted diseases,” he said.
Cell death
According to Ramjanak, the safer antibiotic for bacterial prophylaxis are augmentin (curam), ciprofloxacin and cephalosporins.
“On day six of Covid infection the cytokine storm is known to markedly decrease oxygen saturation. Metformin by its caloric restriction is known to increase life span, reduce the risk of some cancers, decrease cardiovascular deaths and decrease the production of cytokines,” he said.
Ramjanak explained patients with Covid develop a “cytokine storm. In other words you produce an excess amount of cytokine. Cytokine is a protein in the body that causes inflammation. Inflammation causes cell death...When you have a lot of cytokine formation in the lung, a person cannot breathe as their oxygen levels drop”.
He reiterated that Metformin prevents the formation of cytokine. “It is my humble view that Metformin should be used as an iron dome or the start of Covid infection and dexamethazone as the super weapon to start on day six,” he added.
“Azithromycin is anti bacterial, if your blood level is 1, your tissue level can be ten to 100 times your blood level. This is why you can give it for three days and it will remain in your system for ten days. But it is a drug that is not made for the elderly. There are too many deaths. It causes sudden cardiac arrest. It should be stopped immediately,” he said.
Ramjanak said azithromycin should not be used in any patient with a viral infection, and it is so common in Trinidad and Tobago for doctors to use it.
He noted a person’s heart is affected with a viral infection. Covid, he said, affects almost every single organ in the body.
The Sunday Express understands the wholesale price for azithromycin is $100 a tablet. The retail mark-up will be higher.
Ramjanak said there are Covid patients who are being prescribed more than three tablets.
He added that people in home isolation should not be using the azithromycin.
US doctor: It’s ineffective
United States intensivist Dr Kerim Razack also says Azithromycin has been found to be ineffective in Covid care.
Razack, who has Trinidad and Tobago heritage, practises at the Texas Health Harris South West hospital.
“Azithromycin and Hydroxyquinoline have shown not to be beneficial at all. We stopped using them after the first surge,” he said.
However, he said it could be used in cases where patients come in with proven Covid-19 pneumonia but generally “it does nothing for Covid”.
Razack said the Infectious Disease Study of America (IDSA) guidelines are followed which are similar to what is used in Trinidad and Tobago—save for Azithromycin.
He suggested a steroid called decadron (Dexamethasone), six milligrammes, once a day for ten days, and in higher doses where patients get worse.
Remdesivir—an anti-viral drug —is also used, but it must be administered in a ten-day window of developing a symptom.
He said Remdesivir has proven to decrease the length of the illness, but does not change mortality.
“Early on we were using convalescent plasma and we still are using it. It’s plasma that has been donated from patients who recovered from Covid. And the idea is that they have antibodies to Covid, then you give it to someone who has acute Covid, and immediately they have antibodies to fight it off,” he said, noting it is an experimental method, but studies showed it is effective if given within three days of the onset of the virus.
He said Actemra, an anti-inflammatory drug, is also used.
Razack said they also place patients on their stomach.
“We do something called prone positioning, where the patients lay on their stomach as long as they can throughout the day, and that actually improves oxygenation,” he said.
He noted that with the original wild type variant, the older a person is the worse the mortality.
However, the Brazilian variant affects younger people, he said.
Razack said in the US their saving grace is that vaccination is widely deployed and the UK variant is the predominant strain.
“In Texas we went from 20,000 new cases daily down to less than 2,000 cases daily. My hospital has beds for 175 patients. At the peak of the second surge we were housing 200 patients on a daily basis, over half of them had Covid. Today there are only five patients in the hospital that have Covid, and only one of them is in the ICU,” he said.
Efforts to contact Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram for comment for this article were unsuccessful.