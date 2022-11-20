STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART

A team of specialist heart surgeons from the Uni­ted Kingdom performed a life-sa­ving open-heart surgery last Wednesday on a 15-year-old cardiac patient at the Eric Williams Medical Scien­ces Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, at no cost to the child’s family.

The procedure, the first of its kind to be done locally, entailed reconstructing the teen’s aortic valve using his own tissue.

The heartwarming news comes as the world observes Uni­versal Children’s Day today.

The surgery was one of several breakthrough paediatric surgeries that have been performed at EWMSC since May this year when the Caribbean Heart Care Medcorp Ltd (CHCm) resumed its charitable paediatric surgi­cal programme.