STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART

A team of specialist heart surgeons from the United Kingdom performed a life-saving open-heart surgery last Wednesday on a 15-year-old cardiac patient at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, at no cost to the child’s family.
The procedure, the first of its kind to be done locally, entailed reconstructing the teen’s aortic valve using his own tissue.
The heartwarming news comes as the world observes Universal Children’s Day today.
The surgery was one of several breakthrough paediatric surgeries that have been performed at EWMSC since May this year when the Caribbean Heart Care Medcorp Ltd (CHCm) resumed its charitable paediatric surgical programme.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions, the programme had not been in operation for about two years.
CHCm launched the charitable paediatric programme 23 years ago, in collaboration with EWMSC.
Over 97 per cent of the children whose heart defects have been surgically corrected via the programme went on to lead happy, healthy and productive lives, CHCm’s website says.
This year, United Kingdom-based charity Healing Little Hearts joined the programme and funded the travel and stay of doctors from the UK.
CHCm financed doctors and nurses coming from the United States and other personnel as needed from other countries.
In an interview with the Sunday Express last Thursday, at CHCm’s office at EWMSC, managing director of CHCm Dr Kamal Rampersad and part of the visiting 11-member medical team from abroad shared the successes of the programme.
According to Rampersad, about ten children benefit from surgeries when the team visits Trinidad every two months.
During their week-long “mission” last week, the team was able to perform 13 paediatric heart procedures, he said.
Teen’s aortic valve
replacement
Professor of Congenital Cardiac Surgery at the University of Bristol in England Dr Massimo Caputo, who has been assisting CHCm since the inception of the paediatric programme, explained that the 15-year-old cardiac patient required an aortic valve replacement.
“And normally at that age, you would put a mechanical valve because that’s what most people do, but the mechanical valve would require anticoagulation that affects the life of the young guy. They cannot play sports and so on. So we managed to reconstruct a new valve using the patient’s own tissues to create the leaflets of the valve, so the open and close can work perfectly well,” he said.
The aorta is the largest artery of the body and carries blood from the heart to the circulatory system.
According to the website yalemedicine.org, the leaflets of the aortic valve open to allow blood to flow out of the heart into the aorta, and then close to prevent blood from flowing backwards into the heart.
Up to Friday, the teen was recovering well from the surgery.
Interventional cardiologist Prof Garth Morgan pointed out that very few surgeons in the world perform this kind of surgical procedure.
He explained that a routine valve replacement “disables” a patient, in that they are required to take blood-thinning medication, which causes bleeding and bruising issues.
“And that has a huge impact on their lifestyle. What Prof Caputo was able to do was to give this patient their life back fully. So they can do sports, they don’t need to worry about their diet or what they eat, or how often they take this medication. It completely changes their psychology as a teenager,” Morgan said.
Hundreds of
children benefit
Rampersad said CHCm started the paediatric surgical programme in 1999, but has been performing adult cardiac surgeries since 1993.
“We have to import a specialist team for paediatric surgery. A paediatric patient is not a small adult. It’s a different game entirely, and that’s why we need experts to come in and do these operations. We do not have enough throughput of patients here doing paediatric surgery to train locals, though we have locals assisting these guys when they come,” he said.
Rampersad noted that around 700 children have benefited from the programme since it began.
“And it’s very gratifying when you look at these kids on their sickbed, and after the operation, they are lively and running around the place,” he said.
Rampersad said patients are referred to CHCm via the EWMSC Cardiology Clinic.
He explained that although the paediatric programme is charitable, it “does not mean free”.
“We have expenses. So Caribbean Heart Care finances the expenses and submits a quotation to EWMSC, who have not so far complained about what we’re doing,” he said.
As to the future of the paediatric programme, Rampersad said because of succession planning, he expected it to continue for years to come.
He, however, lamented that because the programme had not been operational during the Covid-19 pandemic, some paediatric cases became increasingly complicated for surgeries.
“Those who survived were at a higher risk of operation because the disease has now been complicated. I think the Children’s Life Fund managed to send some children away to have their surgery, but this is at a tremendous cost. I have seen paediatric patients cost as much as $1 million in America to operate, as compared to what we can do here,” he said.
“We have to develop this programme further, I must say, by training locals. By training locals, we can do it in two ways, either send them abroad to be trained in the big institutions or we import trainers, which is a costly procedure. One of these methods I have proposed to the Government already, but I haven’t had a reply as yet,” Rampersad said.
Emphasising that congenital heart disease was the primary cause of disability in children and young adults, Caputo said this was why the Government must invest in necessary infrastructure.
“The disability index for congenital heart disease is higher than diabetes because these patients need continuous treatment. If they’re not operated on, that will impact on the health system because of continuous drug treatment and heart failure. So they (Government) do need to put their act together and invest in infrastructure,” he stressed.
Morgan said while the foreign medical team did not have all resources at their fingertips in Trinidad, the attitude and work ethic of locals compensated for this.
Minimally invasive
procedures
Caputo pointed out that with Morgan joining the team on the last two missions since the programme restarted in May, intervention procedures are now being done.
“He does interventions, which means he can close heart defects inside the heart without open-heart surgery. It’s a minimally invasive approach,” he explained.
In May, the team performed, for the first time in T&T, closure of an atrial septal defect and closure of a patent ductus arteriosus, using a minimally invasive method at the EWMSC’s Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory.
An atrial septal defect is a hole in the atrial septum, which is the wall that separates the heart’s two upper chambers.
A patent ductus arteriosus occurs when the opening between the aorta (the artery that carries oxygen-rich blood to the body) and the pulmonary artery (the artery that carries oxygen-poor blood to the lungs) does not close as it should.
Another four minimally invasive procedures were done on the team’s latest mission to Trinidad, Caputo noted.
“And this is something excellent because it does reduce the utilisation of resources. These kids don’t need intensive care after the procedure. They go home maybe after two days,” he said.
Apart from the minimally invasive procedures, he noted that eight paediatric open-heart surgeries have been performed by the team so far this year.