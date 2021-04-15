Stranded Fisherman glad to be back home

Tobago fisherman Joseph Ramkissoon is finally back in the country.
But he is now in quarantine in Trinidad.
Ramkissoon, of Lowlands, Tobago, has been trying to return home since January after he was stranded at sea and later trapped in St Vincent after a fishing expedition with Shaheeda Mohammed of Central Trinidad.
Mohammed drowned before they reached St Vincent.
Ramkissoon was one of 75 Trinidad and Tobago nationals who were in St Vincent and were repatriated to this country yesterday morning on the Galleons Passage.
“I will like to tell the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and the Ministry of National Security thanks a lot for assisting not just me alone, but also the others to come home,” Ramkissoon told the Express yesterday.
He is in quarantine in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 protocols.
He said while he is happy to be home, it was a bitter-sweet moment.
“The only thing I don’t feel great about is the body of Shaheeda Mohammed did not come and my pirogue did not come,” Ramkissoon said.
He said Mohammed’s body is still in St Vincent, as it is expensive to bring her back to Trinidad through the funeral home in St Vincent.
“The funeral home has to get compensated for the coffin and for embalming the body and they are requiring EC$5,000. If the Trinidad and Tobago vessel can’t bring it down, the funeral home in St Vincent can, but we would have to pay EC$8,000 because they would have to put (her) on one of their boats to bring it down,” he said.
Ramkissoon said family members are trying to raise the money to have Mohammed’s body returned to Trinidad and Tobago.
Jael comes home
After more than one year stranded in St Vincent, another Trinidadian, 21-year-old Jael James, was repatriated yesterday morning.
A number of nationals, some stranded by the Covid-19 pandemic and others attempting to return following the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, arrived in Port of Spain at 7 a.m.
They went into quarantine facilities after they disembarked.
Speaking to the Express, James’s sister, who did not want to be identified by name, confirmed Jael had re-entered the country.
The sister was not immediately aware of which quarantine facility she had been taken to.
James left Trinidad in March 2020 for a one-month vacation, but was stranded after Trinidad and Tobago’s border closure because of Covid-19.
“After all this time, we are just so happy to have her home,” said James’s sister.