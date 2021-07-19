Street food a hot seller

Doubles delight.
Wearing masks and practising social distancing, scores of people queued up in Port of Spain yesterday to enjoy doubles, undoubtedly the most popular Trini street food.
Shrugging their shoulders, vendors selling pies, pone, sada roti and vegetables, and hot tea or coffee conceded defeat since doubles, made from channa (chick peas), proved to be a source of sheer breakfast delight yesterday.
No surprise, as doubles connoisseurs had to wait for almost three months to savour their favourite street food.
Among those who made the pit stop at Sally’s Doubles, on Broadway, Port of Spain, was Melanese Hernandez. Having ordered nine doubles with sweet sauce, she said: “I love doubles. I am delighted doubles are back. I missed my doubles.” A friend nodded his head in agreement. Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus drivers also heeded the call. And right on cue, people “scattered” with their doubles, as advised by the Prime Minister. Nobody stuck around to tuck in.
Asked about sales, Preysal vendor Mario Mannie said: “Sales are good ($5 each). I’m happy we could reopen. Can’t complain. But we hope people continue to wear their masks and social distance. We don’t want to have to shut down again. Doubles vendors are not causing the spread. We wore our masks and social distanced.”
Beetham vendor Neichelle Bruce said: “I bought doubles for my son Humberto and I. The doubles line was long. All the way to KFC. I am worried I can’t sell my burgers and hot dogs. The mayor (Joel Martinez) is cracking down on vending. I am selling hot tea and coffee but when it finishes, I have to go home. I can’t reheat water.”
Bruce added: “I have two book lists to get for my sons. I’m afraid to bring my cart out. I’m afraid of the police. I have to work. I applied for a Social Relief Grant, but up to now I have not gotten it.”
Capital comes to life
Inside KFC on Independence Square was immaculately clean. The manager however said the menu was kept to fries and chicken. The security guard on duty said she was “appalled” people could spot all the stacked-up dining chairs and tables, and still enquire if they could dine in.
Down on his luck, itinerant pie man Dexter George said: “Sales are slow ($9 each). People missed the doubles. Everybody rushed for doubles. It’s easy on the pockets. It satisfies your hunger quickly.”
At Hosein’s Roti Shop on Independence Square, people bought potato pies at $6 each. An employee said they were doing curried meats, dhal and rice, but they did not have any sada roti and vegetables yet.
At a sports bar in the vicinity of the Arima taxi stand, food attendant Kimberly Sayers and John Thompson agreed that “everybody was waiting for the doubles”.
Casting her eye in the direction of the Brian Lara Promenade, Sayers said: “Since May, we closed down. I still feeling awkward even though I am back out to work. No set of action. No homeless people. It closed off still.”
Proprietor Anthony said: “Everybody is happy that we opened. But we still have a virus to contain. We have to live with it, and be careful. Don’t let our guards down.”
Surveying the scene, newspaper vendor Everton “Fatboy” Samuel said: “I don’t like doubles but the city is coming to life. It’s the first time I have seen it so busy in a long time. People were already lining up to go to the banks. There’s been a small increase in the sale of papers.”