Streets turn to rivers leaving drivers stuck

PEOPLE screamed and others ran seeking shelter as the Maraval River roared past its banks and onto the streets yesterday.
The scary event followed just over an hour of torrential rains that caused flash flooding in several parts of Western Trinidad yesterday.
Landslides also hit Dibe Road, Long Circular and Fondes Amandes, St Ann’s.
Maraval, Cocorite, St Ann’s and St James were the hardest hit as their main roadways went underwater for over an hour from around 1 p.m.
Yesterday’s thunderstorm began around midday, with the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) having issued and updated an Adverse Weather Alert—Yellow Level, from 9 a.m. yesterday to Saturday at 3 p.m.
Some residents in Maraval told the Express there was a “roar” as the Maraval River overflowed. Video footage shared on social media showed a geyser flowing onto Saddle Road, in the vicinity of Shoppes of Maraval.
The massive street flooding entered some properties, however, there were no reports of water entering homes.
While the flooding subsided after an hour, debris and mud caused traffic pile-ups for miles—and for hours.
Motorists were reporting themselves stuck until dusk, particularly in Maraval. Residents and those stranded in traffic in most areas also reported that hours had passed before they saw the authorities, including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
On Eckel Avenue, the street “became a river”, some residents said, and many feared it would invade their homes.
Resident Stephen Arneaud said pleas were made up to Monday to the authorities to have the river cleaned.
By 2 p.m., the water had subsided but the road was covered in mud, logs and an assortment of rubbish.
Arneaud was among those hoping that residents would be assisted in their clean-up efforts in the coming days.
Residents from several parts of Diego Martin also cried out for help, with many saying they felt “forgotten” by their local government councillors and Members of Parliament.
Around the Queen’s Park Savannah, motorists reported their vehicles were being swept by floodwaters at the height of the torrent.
In Diego Martin, one resident said floods rose up to four feet (1.2 metres) in the streets. Some reported being terrorised by motorists in trucks who they said were creating “waves” that sent the water into their properties.
Among areas affected were Wrightson Road, Hamilton Holder Street, Panka and Vidale Streets in St James, Mucurapo Road, Cocorite under the flyover and the east-bound lane of the Western Main Road.
The Office of Disaster Management and Preparedness (ODPM) reported yesterday evening that equipment had been deployed to Fondes Amandes where a landslide caused some blockage.
In St James, however, a landslide left several homes under threat.
More to come
Those prone to being affected by floods have been warned that frequent and heavy thunderstorms are expected from today until Saturday.
In its adverse weather alert, the TTMS said, “A combination of features, including the ITCZ and a low-level trough, is expected to affect the region.”
Periods of rain and/or showers of varying intensities are expected, with a high—80 per cent—chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms that “can produce intense rainfall in excess of 50mm.... Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/h may be experienced especially in the vicinity of heavy showers/thunderstorms,” the TTMS has warned.
Street/flash flooding and localised ponding are also likely in heavy downpours, it said.
Additionally, seas can become agitated at times in sheltered areas and landslides/landslips are also possible in areas so prone.
However, “The most significant weather is likely to occur from Wednesday (October 26) evening.”
Until then, generally settled conditions will be interrupted by occasional heavy showers and isolated thunderstorm activity, the TTMS said.