Struggling for goods and services

THE San Fernando City Corporation was last week given the thumbs-down with strong calls for better services after the August 14 local government election.
As the Sunday Express continues its series seeking people’s views on the delivery of services ahead of the highly anticipated polls, a visit to Sando’s city centre and environs indicated disappointment.
Criticisms included development plans that have not been kept, slow delivery of bigger projects, inconsistent service in some areas, including garbage collection, and lack of accessibility to municipal officials.
From business owners to vendors as well as residents in the city, complaints were similar.
People said San Fernando’s overall appearance had dimmed and its infrastructure was declining.
Historical and well-known landmarks, including State buildings, were eyesores and wasted space, some occupied by increasing numbers of homeless people, residents said.
Drains and rivers were not being cleaned, said people in the city and in neighbouring communities, including Vistabella and Marabella.
Most said their garbage collection was usually on time in the residential areas, but that street flooding had increased and was now hitting areas not previously affected.
In the heart of San Fernando, people complained of lack of opportunity through local government.
Several men and women who did not want to be identified said they felt the local government system was always being used for “favouritism” and “corruption”.
They said they either lacked regular work or were unemployed but willing to work as labourers.
The city’s use of funding was questioned, as people said infrastructure, including at the San Fernando Wharf, was “deplorable”.
They said South people could be given more work to upkeep their environment.
Breeding ground for crime and vermin
From taxi-drivers to big businesses, remarks on the performance of the city corporation ranged from “barely passable” to “total waste”.
This was with the exception of several drivers on the Chaguanas-to-San Fernando taxi stand, who said they felt Mayor Junia Regrello had listened to their needs and made adjustments to their hub.
This included allowing taxi-drivers to return to another part of the city after 6 p.m., which was safer and more readily accessible to passengers, including women.
Not so full of praise were taxi-drivers on the Princes Town taxi stand, who said they operated next to “filth” and had been denied access to nearby washroom facilities.
Garbage accumulated along their stand, and street flooding with heavy rain had become common since last year, they said.
They called on the corporation to “have some shame” and address issues at the stand, which was described as “very busy, a full taxi stand”.
Outside the old San Fernando library, some vendors said they felt unfairly treated by the corporation, with one man stating: “The corporation, in one word, sucks.”
He said vendors paid $500 monthly, operating mostly fruit stalls and were “not delinquent”.
Gesturing to his surroundings, the man used adjectives such as “demoralising”, “filthy” and “shameful”.
He pointed to his stall laden with fresh fruit, and said the environment was “bringing down my products”.
They claimed vermin like rats were increasing, as waste from nearby restaurants was accumulating in the drains.
State infrastructure, including the former headquarters for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, were deemed “eyesores” and “breeding ground for crime and vermin”.
Sando’s city centre and famed High Street were well-stocked with food, clothes, electronics, jewelry and myriads of consumer delights.
But business people and employees were reticent, saying they hoped only for the city to be “restored” and “developed” in the near future.
Many merchandisers of non-essential goods said they were “barely making it” and that after being nearly crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic, sales had not recovered enough.
“The whole economy appears to be slow, sluggish, uninspired,” one retailer of women’s accessories and beauty supplies said, though admitting that unisex personal care still remained a viable industry.
“These are products that always sell, but average people are buying more essentials, less luxury products. We definitely used to sell more, on average, not just seasons.”
Sad situation
Business people and members of the public in areas like High Street noted that there were dozens of homeless people around, and said the increasing number of homeless was impacting city morale.
One businessman who did not want to be identified stated: “This is very sad situation that is getting worse and we are tired of begging for a humane and speedy solution.”
Maintenance of the San Fernando Promenade was also criticised, from landscaping to cleanliness.
The space was no longer as popular with city goers, as some said they felt uncomfortable with the number of homeless and the Promenade was “nasty”.
Petty crimes were prevalent enough to warrant mention by store owners, who called for more municipal police and litter wardens.
Vendor Anthony Lutchman, 70, said San Fernando’s status as a city was not reflected in its appearance, nor the level of development.
No more taxes
In the San Fernando West constituency of Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi, business owners were “not happy” with municipal services or the Government.
Several said they felt development was stymied by political games, and expressed hope that projects such as the San Fernando Waterfront Project would be completed without more delay.
One businessman on High Street stated, “The city is a dump. It’s not progressing, things are not being maintained.”
He was dismissive of the looming property tax and said while people like him may be forced to pay to maintain their businesses, most didn’t believe the revenue would be used as the Government is claiming.
In residential areas, people cried out for better upkeep, including some expansion of drains, roads and waterways.
They said street flooding was increasing in Vistabella and Marabella, among other areas.
Street lighting and signs had declined, people said, while some recreational areas were not being maintained.
Some Marabella residents also said break-ins, carjackings and thefts were on the rise, as well as petty theft on properties.
One man with businesses in Gasparillo and Marabella, and resident in the latter community, said he has spent thousands to fix drains outside his stores.
In and around San Fernando, people gave a resounding “no” to the Government’s proposed implementation of property tax.
No one, including people living in residential areas, said they were prepared or willing to pay the tax, and many deemed it “unfair”.
“Have you seen the price of food?” one Vistabella resident asked. “They need to address the price of food, and things like that, first.”
She and others said they were not satisfied with their municipal services so far, and felt they were already “paying taxes for nothing”.
“What are they doing with the money?” a Marabella homeowner asked.
“Look at the state of the place. And they want more money? No way, no one should pay.”
Many said they were not convinced local government reform “on paper” would significantly improve the system.
“That’s just more chances for corruption,” a Marabella resident said.