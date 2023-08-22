An ungrateful act.
This was how Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Energy Minister Stuart Young yesterday described sick-out action by Caribbean Airlines pilots.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Cascade Community Centre , Young said the shutdown not only affected citizens of Trinidad and Tobago but its international customer base as well.
He added, “When you trace that back (the pilots’ sick-out) it’s all about entitlement.” He continued. “There is a limited pot that is the treasury and there are so many persons that have to be looked after, the vulnerable, the aged, those customers in our hospital system, our healthcare system, preparing the schools to start et cetera.’
“There is nothing wrong with persons having a desire for more, but it’s how you go about making those claims on the limited pot (the treasury),” the minister said.
“For a handful of pilots to have done what they did yesterday (Sunday) a literal handful, and the repercussions and effects that will now have on the Caribbean airline, it really bothered me as a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago,” Young said.
“You see the taxpayers took decisions in the last few years especially throughout the period of Covid where airlines were one of the most affected industries in the world to keep Caribbean Airlines afloat and to put money that was difficult to come by into Caribbean Airlines. We believed as a policy we should keep a national airline which is a luxury and not an absolute necessity,” he added.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago took a decision to shut down its borders for a period of 16 months, from March 2020 to July 2021. CAL reported a loss of $738 million but the Government injected the airline with $700 million of taxpayer funds to keep it operational.
The airline was also advised to consider restructuring itself.