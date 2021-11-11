Stuart apologises for jab against unvaccinated

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) Idi Stuart has issued an apology to the TTRNA membership for comments made during a telephone interview with the Express last week.
In a letter to the association, Stuart said the comments had caused unnecessary discomfort.
Stuart told the Express last week that he felt a Covid-19 patient who had been vaccinated should receive priority for ICU care over those who made conscious decisions to not get the vaccine, if a choice had to be made.
His comments had come as health officials issued frequent warnings of limited space in the Covid-19 ICUs.
Stuart made it clear at the time that this was his personal opinion and not the view of the TTRNA.
The TTRNA, however, later issued a statement distancing itself from the comments, saying the association does not support any form of discrimination in the provision of medical care, and urged its members to continue delivering quality care to all patients.
Stuart has since apologised to the TTRNA membership and executive.
“This statement has caused unnecessary discomfort within the nursing and midwifery community at a time when we are under extensive strain with yet another cycle of rising Covid-19 cases,” he stated in the letter.
“It was indeed naive of me to not realise how a statement, even though modified and generalised, could have caused such national discussion and widespread debate,” he added.
Stuart said the focus on the specific comments pulled focus away from the central theme of the interview, which was “nursing and midwifery personnel being emotionally and physically drained, coupled with the intolerable working conditions that will continue to prevail the longer we take to successfully manage the pandemic”.
“I see the worrying trend of increasing cases as the nation struggles to return normalcy,” he added.
“I take note of the haunting statistics presented at the Ministry of Health’s press conferences, where 93.1 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system and 100 per cent of persons awaiting ICU beds are unvaccinated persons.
“I respect the individual’s right to choose. But I also struggle with the disheartening stories of our members navigating end-of-life care for our cherished patients.
“These issues impress on a person to think if these painful scenarios can be avoided,” he said.
Stuart said that as head of the “fastest growing union”, he will continue to speak out on issues affecting nurses and midwives.
“I hold my duty sacred. While I will not waiver or relent in my advocacy for improved working conditions and better terms and conditions of employment for our members, I renew my commitment that it must and will be done to the professional standard that our members have grown to know and expect,” he said.
Last week, Principal Medical Officer of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards noted the discussion surrounding Stuart’s comments, and said the majority of patients who are severely ill from Covid-19 and require ICU care are indeed persons who are not fully vaccinated.
However, she stressed that vaccination status is not a criterion for the admission of a Covid-19 patient into the ICU.
Purely hypothetical
Contacted yesterday, Stuart said his original comments were purely hypothetical and were not a suggestion that it should be made national policy.
However, he said vaccination seems to be the only way out of the pandemic.
“Continuous locking down cannot be the answer going forward. Countries with high ICU occupancy bed rates are grappling with how to handle this,” he stated.
“Trinidad and Tobago has chosen to go the route of increasing capacity by indirectly reducing the quality.
“This is by requiring one ICU trained and experienced nurse to take care of four to five patients. ICU care means one RN 9 registered nurse) to one patient. Anything more, you are just changing intensive care into palliative care,” he added.
Stuart added fewer and fewer people in T&T are making it out of the Covid-19 ICU alive.
He noted PAHO statistics which indicated T&T has a Covid-19 death rate of over two per cent, while most countries in the world are under two per cent.
“In our attempt to treat more people in new ICU settings, we have watered down all the ICU departments, as they are pulling staff away from the established ICUs. So therefore, no one really benefits,” Stuart said.
The TTRNA president called on the Government to provide more funding for the regional health authorities to hire additional nurses to return proper staffing levels to the Covid-19 units.