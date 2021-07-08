Stuart bought Benz when “things were looking up”

Energy Minister Stuart Young has condemned the “hypocrisy” of Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal who drives the very same make of vehicle that he is chastising him for ordering, with both of them enjoying the same tax concessions.
Moonilal on Monday had called on the Prime Minister to impose a moratorium on the purchase of luxury vehicles.
Moonilal had pointed to Board of Inland Revenue documentation relating to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Young’s luxury vehicles.
Young got $550,000 in tax exemptions on the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 vehicle, while Deyalsingh got $700,000 in tax breaks on the purchase of a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, for a total exemption for both ministers of $1.25 million.
Asked for an update on the proposal by the Prime Minister to put a cap on tax exemptions enjoyed by ministers for cars they purchase, Young said yesterday: “I see that this conversation has reared its head with me at the forefront. No (there is no update). The answer is proposals were made, they continue to be before a Cabinet sub-committee. I would just like to say it is a little unfortunate, the person who moved the motion, if I may call it that, the Member of Parliament for Oropouche East, Roodal Moonilal, I found it so ironic and so hypocritical of him. He was calling my name so I am allowed to respond. The identical vehicle (I am buying) is what he drives... And I ask the question, where does he get the money to afford these things? As far as I know, I don’t know what work he does, what he does professionally since he left office as a minister in 2015. We are very conscious of the conversation. It rears its head ever so often, so this is something we are aware of but we are not detained by it,” he said.
Young: It is not a priority
Young was asked during the post-Cabinet news conference at the diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, why such a matter would take over six months to address.
He said it came down to a number of things.
“How do you look at it, is this really something that is a priority item right now, what are the effects of this and this type of thing? There are a number of things we look at. The truth is that it is not currently at the forefront,” he said.
Asked if it was bad timing to purchase a luxury vehicle when many people were facing hardships, Young said: “That’s a good question... And I am one of the persons who availed myself of it. I can tell you that I did not utilise (the benefit) prior to this, I mean I had something on order last year, well before the election and that is when the pandemic raised its head and I felt at that time... that that was not the (right) time (and I) cancelled the order and just backed off, until this year and when things were looking up and when everything was spritely and we were all moving in a direction, I took a decision,” he said.
Young said he wanted to put on record that it was not only politicians who are entitled to this benefit.
He said politicians paid tax (on their salaries). He said certain public servants and all judges had tax exemptions on their vehicles.
“It is very easy to always focus on the politician and say ‘you shouldn’t do this or you shouldn’t do that’. But I know for a fact that I work 24/7, there is never a point in time when someone can reach out to me and not get me and (me) not dealing with (them) to the best of my ability. Service to country, that is what it is for me personally. And I really don’t think we can be faulted for that, and sometimes depending on the context you put on things, you can spin it a certain way, and I certainly didn’t mean to offend anybody and I make no apologies for it. I am very conscious of what is going on out there and I will continue to do my best to serve the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Young noted that while the minister got the licks for utilising the tax exemptions, others including MPs, judges and certain categories of public servants enjoyed them as well.
While judges enjoy the same benefit as ministers—full exemption from Customs, Motor Vehicle Tax and VAT—no public servant enjoys this level of tax exemption.
Senior public servants such as permanent secretaries are entitled to exemptions on Customs duty, but in respect of motor vehicle tax, it is limited to vehicles with an engine size of 2200cc (or less) and the VAT exemption is capped at $54,000.
For lower-ranked public servants, the engine size must be 1700cc and the VAT is limited to the amount paid on a vehicle costing $181,000.
The Salaries Review Commission (SRC) had recommended a cap for Customs duties of $90,000; a $53,000 cap for VAT and $30,000 cap for motor vehicle tax in its 98th Report.
The SRC had recommended that the everyone—including judges—enjoying this benefit should be capped in respect of their tax exemptions.
The Report was laid in Parliament in 2013 and approved in 2014.
The then-People’s Partnership Cabinet did not accept the SRC recommendation to place a cap on the tax exemptions for vehicles.
The Minister of Finance’s circular, signed then by Larry Howai, gave instruction to implement the full tax exemptions.
Since then there has been no comprehensive report from the SRC.
Persons who enjoy tax exemptions for vehicles must formally apply for permission from the Comptroller of Accounts to dispose of a car before they are allowed to purchase another car under the benefits.
Several Government and Opposition members have accessed the benefit within the last year.
Everyone enjoying this concession can access it every two years.
Roodal responds
Moonilal, in response, said yesterday it would be interesting to know how Young knew his business. “I saw his business (documents linked to his ordering of a new vehicle) on social media. When I purchased my vehicle, it was long before the accident in Wuhan (the pandemic),” he said.
Moonilal said given the economic state of the country, the loss of jobs, the sacrifices the population has been called upon to make, the poverty and hunger, it was a bad signal for ministers to be enjoying $500,000 and $700,000 in tax exemptions since it was the taxpayer who was giving up this money.
He said the Prime Minister had stated at the start of his tenure that ministers in his administration would not purchase luxury vehicles.
“I don’t care if Stuart Young drives a Bentley or a Rolls-Royce. But at a time when people are going without food, it sends a bad message, notwithstanding the fact that it is part of the terms and conditions” of ministers and others, he said.
On Young’s statements that he didn’t know where Moonilal got the money to purchase his luxury vehicle, Moonilal said: “I passed Common Entrance the first time. Ask him whether he wrote Common Entrance twice. I have certificates of compliance from the Integrity Commission. And I have four university degrees and a certificate, all from reputable institutions. And lastly, I have written more books than he has read,” Moonilal said.