Something’s cooking with the price of cooking gas.
One day after Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government subsidy will remain on kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) gave some gas station dealers authorisation to increase the prices on LPG, which currently retails at $21 for a 20-pound cylinder.
On Monday, in delivering the 2022 national budget, Imbert said under the system for the liberalisation of fuel prices the Energy Ministry will be posting the market-based wholesale prices of premium gasoline, super gasoline and diesel on the first day of each month—except for the price of kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) which will remain under the subsidy mechanism.
However, in response to questions from the Express yesterday, Energy Minister Stuart Young said he is unaware of the price increase and never sanctioned this move by NP.
It is currently up to gas station dealers to change or maintain the current price, but the authorisation was given for an increase up to $5 more.
According to an e-mail from NP seen by the Express, NP has already indicated that a $5 increase in an LPG tank has been set for the NP Maracas station.
“I am not aware of this and this is not sanctioned by me.
“The Government has made it very clear when we passed the legislation for fuel liberalisation and Minister Imbert repeated it in the budget speech, that we are not raising the price of kerosene and LPG. This is the Government’s clear position.
“As the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries I have not authorised any price increase in LPG,” Young stated via WhatsApp.
Michael Pierre, proprietor of the NP Maracas gas station, told the Express by phone last night that there have been discussions ongoing with respect to increasing the price of LPG for some time.
However, he said he has not yet received formal communication from NP about the $5 increase on a tank of LPG.
He said the gas station business in Maracas is suffering financially right now given the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
Pierre said he welcomes an increase in the price of a tank of LPG because in the rural villages past Maracas a tank is sold for $30 to $35 at private businesses and people buy it.
He said delivery trucks that go into those areas sell a tank for about $27.
Illegal move
On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, an NP official wrote an internal e-mail that each location has the autonomy to set their individual retail price, including and up to a price of $5.
The communication stated that a $5 increase was set for NP Maracas and that each location must set their price as they see fit.
The communication was sent to a group of dealers, in particular, gas station dealers with NP Quik Shoppes.
The Express understands that some gas stations have already adjusted their prices upwards while others have maintained the current price.
One dealer said this move by NP was illegal, as according to the Petroleum Act, only the Energy Minister has the authority, after consultation with the Finance Minister, to fix the prices of petroleum products.
Section 31 of the Petroleum Act states:
(1) The minister, after consultation with the Minister of Finance, is hereby authorised and required by Order to fix the prices or the basis for determining the price at which petroleum products may be disposed of or are to be deemed to have been disposed of by the refining business of any person to the
marketing business of such person or any other person for disposal and use in Trinidad and Tobago.
(2) The disposal shall be deemed to have taken place even though the same person carries on both the refining business and the marketing business.
(3) In addition to the duty imposed on the minister by subsection (1), the minister may by Order fix the price or the basis for determining the price at which petroleum products may be sold by a person carrying on marketing business or by a marketing licensee or by any other person carrying on a business of dealing in petroleum products for use in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Express was told that increasing the prices of LPG at gas stations was not only an illegal move but also makes no sense as the consumer is going directly to the NP station to purchase the gas as opposed to delivery trucks that drive through communities selling LPG tanks at $21 but charging a $4 or $5 more for delivery fee or service charge.
The Express tried to contact NP but calls to the relevant officials, via the company’s PBX system, and communications manager all went unanswered.
NP internal e-mail dated October 5, 2021:
Team,
Please find attached the bar code for the LPG service charge discussed at this morning’s meeting.
As per discussions, each location has the autonomy to set their individual retail up to and including $5. As per CSO the retail price has been set for NPMC Maracas only. (@$5.00 until advised otherwise) and each location must now set their retail price as they see fit.
Please note that the item set-up the below will offer the necessary guidance to the dealers. Note as well that as per the below the item has been applied to a vatable department and the retail when being put into CSO must reflect same.
Please feel free to make contact should you have any queries in relation to this e-mail and the item in CSO.