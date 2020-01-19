Stuart ready for JSC

National Security Minister Stuart Young says he is ready to appear before a meeting of the Parliamentary Joint Select Committee on matters of national security.
In a media release yesterday, Young said, “I am ready and prepared to appear before the said Parliamentary Committee and I will provide the committee with the information that has been provided to me by, amongst others, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in support of my very carefully spoken words.”
Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal, in a Sunday Express front page story yesterday, called on Young to present evidence to the Joint Select Committee on National Security to support his “outlandish and reckless” claims.
Moonilal is calling for an urgent meeting of the Joint Select Committee on National Security and for the summoning of Young to account for his recent statements, and provide evidence to substantiate his claim that certain people are promoting random shootings across the East-West Corridor and inciting criminal activity in order to create panic, fear and mayhem.
In a letter signed by the two JSC members (Moonilal and Senator Saddam Hosein), dated January 17, and addressed to JSC chairman Fitzgerald Hinds, they said: “Given the recent statements made by the Minister of National Security, we are concerned that the central policy-maker of the Government appears to be at a loss as to what exactly is happening, and seeks to cast blame and aspersions on private citizens rather than assume responsibility for the calamity that engulfs our republic.
“In light of the alarming statements and conclusions of Minister Young, members may wish to secure his attendance before our full committee for him to explain himself by way of examination. The minister must account to the JSC on National Security.”
PNM Women’s League stands by Young
Meanwhile, the National Women’s League of the People’s National Movement says it stands firmly behind the recent statements by Minister Young on the crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago.
In a news release on Saturday, the league suggested a “who the cap fits, let them wear it” stance be taken, in light of the furore that erupted following the minister’s statement.
In the release, the league even went further to demand apologies on behalf of Young from certain elements of the United National Congress who were critical of the minister.
“The league reminds all and sundry that from the very beginning of his tenure the minister stated his objective was to integrate intelligence-driven operations with various mechanisms to combat crime.
“The league knows from the minister’s history that he is a man who is not given to fantasy, pretence, or make-believe, quite unlike the UNC MPs who are used to hiding under the cloak of parliamentary privilege.
“The league categorically states that at no time did the minister name any individual or party yet one particular segment of society immediately created furore,” the release read.
It went on to note that among those most critical of the minister were those who are “well-known opponents” of the PNM, and it also questioned why the media never sought balancing opinions from any of the PNM’s former national security ministers.
“Obviously because of security restrictions it would be foolhardy for the minister to provide any evidence relating to the strategies dealing with crime, as suggested by political armchair critics. The league has full faith in the hard-working Minister of National Security and the Police Commissioner (Gary Griffith),” the release read.