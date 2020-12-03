STUART STRIKES BACK

National Security Minister Stuart Young has denied he misled the Parliament when he said Damen Shipyards engineers were afraid to fly to Trinidad because of Covid.
At the Parliament sitting last Friday, Young said in his contribution to a private motion on crime brought by Opposition MP Saddam Hosein: “The Damen vessels that may be down it is because of Covid... I’m going to call in the Ambassador of the Netherlands next week to meet with him because the Damen persons don’t want to fly to this side of the world to do what needs to be done with some of the vessels.”
In response to questions from the Express on Tuesday, however, Netherlands Ambassador Raphaël Varga van Kibéd stated Damen engineers were already in Trinidad.
“To our knowledge a Damen Shipyard engineer arrived on October 19th, 2020 in Trinidad & Tobago to perform maintenance tasks. He was replaced by another engineer from the Netherlands on November 20th, 2020,” the Embassy replied via e-mail.
Asked to respond to this conflicting information also on Tuesday, Young then said there was a delay with respect to the arrival of the engineers and also the parts required for the vessels.
He stated: “Ms (Anna) Ramdass (reporter) in your haste to contradict what was carefully stated by me in the Parliament, I trust that you enquired of the ambassador exactly when the Damen engineers were required to come to Trinidad and Tobago versus when the engineers eventually came.
“Also, I assume that you asked what parts the engineers walked with and what are the repairs and maintenance that they carried out. Because a delayed and late arrival in Trinidad and Tobago without any parts or capacity to conduct maintenance and repairs is of very little use. Which is our concern and the reality we are faced with.
“The truth remains that due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Damen delayed what was required and they still have not supplied the parts required to maintain the vessels. In fact, Damen has not shipped the parts to Trinidad and Tobago as yet.
“I am aware that two engineers were granted permission by the Ministry of National Security to enter Trinidad and Tobago albeit sometime after the scheduled maintenance times, and I am also aware that their delayed arrivals and presence was without the necessary parts required to be provided.
“Additionally, there are other engineers that are required to install very specific equipment on the vessels on behalf of Damen and they have not arrived in Trinidad and Tobago as yet due to the pandemic, and this had added to the delays.”
‘Irrefutable facts’ ► sub head ◄
Hosein yesterday accused the minister of deceiving Parliament and called for an apology, following which Young posted on his Facebook page that he never misled Parliament.
Young also accused the Express and the Opposition of misleading the population.
He said the engineers who were required to come to Trinidad and Tobago to maintain the Damen vessels were delayed in arriving here due to the global pandemic that is Covid-19.
In the Facebook post, Young stated the delays in arrival due to Covid-19 have negatively affected the serviceability of the Coast Guard’s Damen vessels.
“The arrival of one engineer in October who was replaced by another in November is not, and was not, sufficient to carry out the necessary maintenance and works to the Damen vessels,” he stated.
He further accused Damen of not shipping the necessary parts in time for the ship repairs.
“Damen has not shipped the parts for the Coast Guard vessels that are necessary for their repair and maintenance. This too has negatively affected the serviceability of the vessels; and there are engineers who are required to perform specific works on the vessels who have not come to Trinidad and Tobago because of Covid-19. These are the irrefutable facts,” stated Young.
“Accordingly, I reject the suggestions by the Express newspaper and the UNC Opposition that I have misled the Parliament, that is something that I would never intentionally do,” he added.
Young stated that as National Security Minister he is conscious that he will come under attack from many different quarters, “including those who engage in criminality, corruption and self-serving agendas (which very often are connected to criminality or corruption)”.
He assured the population he will continue to carry out his duties, as he has been doing, without fear or favour, malice or ill-will.