The University of the West Indies St Augustine campus Guild of Students is in agreement with The UWI’s position to only allow students who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to stay at its five halls of residence.
Guild president Kobe Sandy said yesterday the guild also supports the vaccination of hall staff as they are in contact with the same spaces students share.
In a news release on Thursday, the UWI announced it had taken a position that, until such time as the matter is legislated or pronounced upon by the courts, it will not be mandating staff members nor students to vaccinate.
“One exception to this position on vaccination will be at the halls of residence, where only fully vaccinated students (whether nationals or non-nationals) will be allowed lodging,” The UWI said.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Sandy explained that spaces on halls such as toilets and bathrooms are shared by students.
“I’m a former hall student so I know. You share a room, you share kitchen spaces, you share bathrooms. It is communal living. Staff that also clean those shared areas would also come into contact with them, so to provide a new layer of protection for students coming there, vaccination was seen as prudent,” he said.
Sandy noted UWI’s halls of residence are made up of predominantly regional and international students.
“If you are a regional and foreign student coming into the country to do your labs and practicals that would be physical this semester, you will want to go to a hall because it is a cheaper option than off-campus (accommodation),” he said.
“So in order to come into the country, you already have to take the vaccine because that is government policy. So for the most part, students coming from away must be vaccinated already, and that is almost 70 per cent of a hall’s population.
“The other cohort are national students. And to be fair to the regional students who have been vaccinated, if you choose to go on the halls it would be expected of you to be vaccinated in order to provide that layer of protection as well for members who are living on the halls,” he said.
Three of The UWI’s halls of residence (Trinity, Canada and Freedom Halls) are located on the St Augustine campus, while the Arthur Lewis Hall is located at the North Campus on St John Road in St Augustine and the Joyce Gibson-Inniss Hall is situated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope.
Challenging policy
Sandy said in recent discussions with The UWI, the guild’s position was that if students must be fully vaccinated to stay on the halls, staff at the halls must also be “equally” vaccinated.
“That was an option that was selected as well. The management made that declaration and we echoed it. But persons were saying employment and mandatory vaccinations are a challenging policy.
However, the guild maintained equality must be paramount. Students and staff must be vaccinated,” he stated.
The first semester of The UWI academic year 2021/2022 begins on August 29, with teaching starting on September 6.