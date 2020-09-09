POLICE have ticketed 179 people over the past six days for failing to wear face masks in public.
This was confirmed by acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayson Forde during a news conference yesterday at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
If each fine is paid, the State will collect $179,000 from people for failing to adhere to the Public Health Ordinance.
Last Friday, police officers received ticket books to enact the face mask regulations.
Under the legislation, people who are ticketed will have to pay $1,000.
There are exemptions for people with medical conditions, children under eight years of age, anyone fleeing from danger or where it is necessary to remove the mask to eat and drink.
Forde pleaded with citizens to adhere to regulations and to wear coverings over their faces.
“I want to impress that this is 179 persons by $1,000. I really want to implore the population that as uncomfortable as you feel it may be, study the $1,000 you will have to spend just because you want to be rebellious. That much money to be rebellious? Doesn’t make sense to me,” Forde said.
Outbreak at Police Academy
Thirty-nine trainees at the Police Academy in St James have tested positive for Covid-19.
This was also confirmed by Forde yesterday.
In addition to the 43 trainees who previously tested positive, this pushed the number of people affected at the academy to 82.
This is almost half the number of officers who were isolated at the academy for training.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who was also at the news conference, noted that steps had been taken to ensure the recruits were isolated and treated.
He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic was taking a toll on the Police Service.
“It is virtually crippling us,” Griffith said.
He said, “When one police officer is down, it’s not just that one, it could be dozens of police officers directly or indirectly affected in that station or unit. So it turns into a domino effect. So the officers who are still out, they are tired, they are working, they are exhausted, yet they are still doing all that is required. Yet what do they get? They keep seeing a ‘hate the police’ campaign. It really is unfair to my officers.”