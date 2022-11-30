Sunny and flooded

THE community of Makefing was under nine feet of flood water yesterday, leaving everyone from residents to police officers and emergency responders stranded.
In fact, the area was brought to a standstill, with the MP describing it as the worst flooding he has ever witnessed.
Savi Sookram was one of the many residents who awoke yesterday to find her house a virtual Noah’s Ark.
The usually sleeping Ortoire River, engorged by days of rainfall, overflowed overnight, leaving her house surrounded by nine feet of water.
It left Sookram marooned, along with her husband, daughter, granddaughter, pets—two dogs, birds and turtles. The Sookrams were among dozens of families of Mafeking Village, Mayaro, caught up in the worst flooding in years.
The roads leading to the village of Cedar Grove, Mayaro, were also completely submerged.
Sookram, 57, said, “The water began rising under the house and now it is nine feet high. We cannot come out from upstairs. We had to bring the dogs, birds and turtles up to the gallery. It is very scary.”
She said the roadway was impassable to all vehicles, including trucks, and boats were being used to deliver food items.
Local government councillor Renelle Kissoon told the Express that families were evacuated overnight and taken to the Mayaro Civic Centre. The roads were impassable and boats were the only mode of transport being used to access residents, she said.
The medical staff at the Mayaro District Hospital was trapped at the facility yesterday, she added.
Kissoon said the Mafeking Main Road was under six feet of water, while some areas in Cedar Grove had reached nine feet high.
The councillor said schools in the district were closed and businesses were unable to open. She said residents, contractors and other citizens were assisting in the evacuation and getting food to the families trapped in their homes.
MP: Worst I have ever seen
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said his constituency was experiencing the worst flooding he had seen in years.
This, he said, had brought rescue and emergency responses to a standstill as roadways were now under high floodwaters.
An appeal was made to the Ministry of National Security to intervene and assist in accessing families as the roads were now impassable to trucks and other high vehicles.
He said, “Yesterday, we made a request to get one of those army trucks because those trucks are very high. The truck reach 11 p.m., when it reach they realise it was too small to go through the water they left and sent back another truck. That truck reached at 3 a.m., they stayed in Rio Claro until 6 a.m. and said they have to go back to change shift.”
Paray said medical personnel, police officers and other emergency responders were also stranded.
Paray said the entire village of Mafeking and other areas were submerged. “The worst I had ever seen Mafeking floods in the seven years I have been MP,” he said.
And although the rains have subsided, Paray said it may be another day or two before the flooding is cleared and clean-up can begin.
He said the floodwaters at Poole Valley, Rio Claro, had receded and clean-up operations would begin there.
No relief in Navet
In Navet Village, residents remained in their homes yesterday as floodwaters continued to rise around them.
Resident Paras Gheseawan said the water had reached three feet high under his home.
“This water came up on Friday night and we can’t do anything about it. My father is 90 years old and he says this is the worst flooding he had ever seen,” he said.
Gheseawan said the entire village was at a standstill waiting for the water to recede.
Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir said several people had to be evacuated on Monday as floodwaters began rising inside their homes.
The MP said he assisted by providing medical treatment to people who were unable to get to health facilities.