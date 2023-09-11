Supermarket boss: Tobago stocks depleting

Kirt Warner, managing director of PennySavers, the biggest supermarket in Tobago, told the Express yesterday there is a serious depletion of goods on the island and this is not good for the economy.
He said distributors are informing him they are out of stock.
This comes in the wake of the MV Cabo Star being out of service after a fire in the engine room of the inter-island cargo vessel last month.
“Basically, it is being depleted faster than we can replenish and that is because we are not getting stock as we are accustomed to. You have distributors who saying ‘look, we have no goods’ and that is the truth because when you call them they’re saying to you, ‘PennySavers, I have no goods, you asking me for three pallets of a said item, where am I getting it from, PennySavers, I don’t have those goods’,” said Warner.
“Now somebody, the ignorant person, would say ‘so what happened, warehouses in Tobago don’t stock up’. Yes, the warehouses in Tobago stock up but what one has to remember is that this was an untimed thing, this is a random thing that happened, it is not that it was the scheduled dry docking of the boat where distributors could have stretched themselves and stock their warehouses or additionally stock their warehouses or supermarkets,” he added.
Warner said there is a serious scaling down of larger trucks being accommodated on the ferries available.
“I know the whole Galleons Passage thing, yes, it is accommodating some trucks but it simply means that suppliers have to either scale down the size on their trucks or scale down the amount that the truck can carry and of course that is not doing anything for Tobago in it’s current state, so if this keeps up a lot of establishments will not have any goods, period, and that is just the raw truth.”
Warner said items are transported to Tobago on a daily, weekly and fortnightly basis as warehouse operations in Tobago depend on the transportation of goods via the seabridge.
“Once that is affected in any way whatsoever, be it one boat is down, be it the cargo boat is down, it is going to damage our economy, it is going to. No matter what they say, no matter what they do, yes, I understand it’s something that happened out of the blue but really and truly there’s supposed to be a backup plan just sitting, waiting for things like this if it should ever happen,” he said.
Warner sees some issues ahead, where perishable goods are concerned, with the Cabo Star’s replacement vessel, the Emprendedora, which arrived in Trinidad on Saturday from Venezuela,
“It might help with the construction side of the business but I do not see truckers gravitating to use that vessel openly and why I’m saying that, it’s because that is an open-bed vessel, so you’re talking about raw exposure to the elements...that sea blast, truckers going to have an issue with that, putting foodstuff on that vessel you’re looking at some issues,” he said.
However, Demi John Cruickshank, head of the Inter Island Transport Committee of the Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, is saying give the new vessel a chance.
“We should give the vessel a chance and at least let it sail and see how it performs, but we are going to hold the Port Authority to its word and Bridgeman to their word to get that Cabo Star vessel back out, so we’re hoping by the 17th (of September) the Cabo Star would be back up and running and we can start stocking back up the shelves in Tobago,“ said Cruickshank.
No bottled water
Bottled water was out of stock at Miles Almandoz and Company Ltd on Saturday when the Express visited.
This was confirmed by owner Phillip Almandoz.
“This week we got a couple trucks up, two medium-sized ones and two small ones, we were able to get some soft drinks and some beer, I wasn’t able to get any waters as yet, this week I’m gonna try and get some of that. I am hoping this week really that other boat comes into service and that will alleviate the rest of it, it’s not the best but we can try and live with that,
“Thank God, this happened not during the summer but that it was the end of summer and school starting back, which is like, you know, a slow time for us,” Almandoz said.