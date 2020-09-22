A petition calling on Government to reopen beaches for sporting activities has met with support from the Surfing Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT).
The petition, launched by outdoor enthusiast Keith Lewis, has gathered more than 1,500 signatures.
Beaches, rivers and water parks remain closed to the public as one of the measures implemented to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Lewis is requesting that this measure be revised to allow for responsible activities, which he says pose little risk of Covid-19 transmission.
“We politely propose that ocean users be considered for responsible activity,” the petition reads.
“Fundamentally, accessing the ocean, to surf or swim-train, or snorkel and free-dive, kayak, stand-up-paddle, and similar and related activities pose minimal to no possible route of Covid-19 transmission.
“This type of consideration has been given to similar ocean users regionally, such as Barbados and internationally such as California, Hawaii, Australia, Bali and others,” Lewis said.
Lewis suggested beaches be opened to the public from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily for people who want to engage in health and wellness activities.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, SATT president Jean Paul Rostant said he supported the petition as he believes surfing poses no additional risk.
“As president of the SATT, I can only comment on the sport of surfing, in particular, and highlight the facts that by its very nature, the sport of surfing encourages social distancing,” he said.
“Athletes in close proximity to one another actually introduce unnecessary risks like collision and injuries. Distance between surfers is somewhat of a prerequisite. Surfing also requires wave conditions that, in most cases, would not be considered safe for the general public, and surfers prefer unsheltered, secluded beach areas that are not frequented by members of the public,” he said.
He suggested beaches be reopened from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.
“This access would be only be allowed, taking certain limitations into consideration such as prohibition of alcohol and any ancillary devices that would promote unsafe gatherings at the beaches during these hours, like coolers, umbrellas, chairs, etc.
“It is our belief that countries regionally and internationally have been able to safely implement similar measures to limit the exposure of their population to the Covid-19 disease.”
Surfing enthusiasts have been advocating for the beaches to be reopened, using the hashtag #openthebeaches across social media to gather support.
Other sports allowed
Additionally, SATT has submitted a four-page proposal, giving its recommendations on how water sports can be accommodated safely at the nation’s beaches.
In the document, SATT noted other sporting activities like running, jogging, hiking, cycling, tennis and golfing are being safely conducted at several appropriate locations in T&T.
“Surfers, and by extension all members of the public who utilise the coastal areas for health and wellness, would like consideration to safely use the ocean and return home without congregating at the beach before or after the activity.
“We believe this is in line with other fitness and sport pursuits that allow for the mental and physical health during these stressful times,” the association said.
Rostant said he is willing to meet with the relevant Government ministries to discuss the issue and assist in the development of safety protocols.
“We understand that Covid-19 is not going anywhere soon, and we would just like to give our input as stakeholders during this difficult time,” he said.