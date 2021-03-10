Surprise exit

THE leaders of the Trade Union Federation have exited the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) with immediate effect, saying the blatant disrespect towards the working class and the unions must end.
However, Government said it was taken by surprise over the unions’ decision to leave the council.
The NTAC was established in March 2016 by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and was aimed at bringing together equal representation from the government, the business sector and the labour movement with the objective of promoting dialogue on important national development issues.
At a joint news conference yesterday in Port of Spain by the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC), Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and Federation of Independent Trade Union & NGOs (FITUN) leaders all stated that they have had enough as NTAC is a useless tool because important issues affecting the working class are not being addressed.
Head of JTUM Ancel Roget said when the unions agreed to join the council to help make the country a better place, little did the unions know there were plans to silence and get rid of them.
“Since the unions have been part of the council, thousands of workers have been sent home and thousands more are to follow and there were no discussions on the matter with the unions. That is a blatant disrespect, because if we are part of something and we are not being not taken seriously then it’s time to part ways,” he said.
Roget lamented that since the Trade Union Federation entered NTAC in 2016 not one piece of labour legislation has been brought before the parliament on behalf of the working class.
NATUC’s president Watson Duke said the time for the unions to fight back against this strong fist behaviour by the Government is now.
“On Friday the unions will be meeting for the entire day at the Public Services Association (PSA) rooftop to consult on the way forward. The one good thing that came out of this matter is that all the unions have united and we will ensure that all workers receive proper representation,” Duke said.
Ministers surprised
In response NTAC chairman, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis told the Express via WhatsApp that she was taken by complete surprise as up to Tuesday NTAC held its monthly meeting and the reports she received were that nothing was amiss and there certainly was no indication of this action.
“I think it is unfortunate that the labour members who have been playing their role assiduously as have the other partners, have opted to have taken this type of serious action.
I repeat, especially since they gave no indication of this impending action; especially since we have completed the in-depth examination of many pieces of important labour legislation, and the issues surrounding productivity, to name a few,” Robinson-Regis added.
Labour Minister Stephen McClashie expressed similar sentiments, saying it’s a sad development and he would like for the issues to be resolved in order for the unions to return to the NTAC table.
“At Tuesday’s meeting which I chaired, we discussed with the unions and other stakeholders several initiatives that will foster stronger relationships between the parties concern. So I am surprised by this move,” McClashie said.