Surprised at sudden turn of events

Keith Rowley

 Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

When news spread like wildfire yesterday that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had contracted Covid-19, people expressed “shock” and “surprise” while some even found it “passing strange” he had suddenly contracted the virus.

Those who felt it was “passing strange” no­ted that Rowley was to receive his first vaccine jab at the Scarborough Health Centre around 2.30 p.m., and wondered about the timing. Yet others wished him a speedy recovery after the Office of the Prime Minister disclosed Rowley started experiencing flu-like symptoms late on Monday and was subsequently tested for the virus.

Several people said the big question was: “Who gave Rowley Covid-19?” People said they were waiting with bated breath to see what the contract tracing would unearth. And some of Rowley’s more caustic critics said: “He does not want to answer questions about Tobago and the deadlock. Suddenly, you just got Covid-19.”

On the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain, Sea Lots resident Nikita Warne said: “I think he must be scared to take the vaccine. He needs prayers. I came back from a life-and-death situation. Hooked up to machines. Prayers saved my life. He probably does not want to take the vaccine.”

Self-employed Chris­tian Cordner, who has opted not to take the vaccine, said: “Kamla Per­sad-Bissessar (Oppo­si­tion Leader) said ‘a little puncheon and sunshine’. That’s all Rowley needs to cure his Covid-19, espe­cially if he has it. Maybe they should do some more tests and see if he really has Covid-19.”

St James resident El­vin Tho­mas said he prefers to get Covid-19 rather than take the vaccine.

Earl Noel, 69, who was preparing for Ramadan, said: “What is all this fuss about Rowley getting Covid-19? He is a human being just like us. He can get sick. Why don’t you all write about when the regular man gets Covid-19?”

Newspaper vendor Cecil Benjamin and his friend Kit McClashie shared the same view, saying: “Rowley should lead by example and take the Covid-19 vaccine. He has to be an exemplar. He must take the vaccine when he gets better.”

Meanwhile jewelry vendor Nauth, who complained about being handcuffed by the police, said: “How can Rowley get Covid-19? It’s not easy to get close to him. But if he does have Covid-19, he will have the best doctors in the land. Let us see what happens after, whether or not he will take the vaccine.”

Rowley: I thought I was careful

Covid-19, the great leveller, has struck Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

According to his Facebook page, the Prime Minister began experien­cing flu-like symptoms on Sunday evening and was subsequently tested for the virus. “Dr Rowley is in isolation and is under medical supervision”, the post which went up around 9.52 a.m. yesterday said.

The Prime Minister is 71 years old, he is hypertensive and has a heart condition, which puts him in the vulnerable group. Thus far, he does not have any of the severe symptoms.

Surprised at sudden turn of events

Primary schools to stay virtual

THERE has been a change in plan by the Education Ministry as primary school classes will remain virtual when the new term reopens on April 12.

Initially, Government had announced that Standard Five pupils would return to physical classes for the third academic term of the school year.

However, in a statement yesterday, the ministry said this was no longer so.

No reasons for the decision were given, but the statement came on the heels of a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country over the past few days.

Now only Forms Four and Five pupils will be able to attend physical classes and not on a daily basis.

...India vaccines coming

THEIR arrival was preceded by some diplomatic battling but the government of India has confirmed that its first Covid-19 vaccine donation to Trinidad and Tobago will be here next Monday.

Deyalsingh gets the jab

ANY speculation about Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley not wanting to get the Covid-19 vaccine is “ole talk”.

So said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday as he responded to scepticism from the public which has been circulating widely on social media.