The sole People’s National Movement (PNM) winner in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, Minority Leader-elect Kelvon Morris, said yesterday he does not feel “alone”.
The 37-year-old Morris survived “by a thread”, having won the Darrel Spring/Whim seat in Monday’s election by three votes.
A recount requested by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) confirmed on Tuesday his albeit razor-thin victory. But undaunted, Morris said: “A win is a win at the end of the day.”
A relative newcomer having contested elections for the first time in January 2021, Morris said he believed he won the seat because he worked really hard on the ground, in the communities and between January and now implemented a lot of initiatives outside of the Assembly’s programmes.
He was however very surprised by the 14/1 result, saying. “I thought we (the PNM) would have won, I thought that we provided the electorate with ample reasons as to why their future would have been in better hands with the PNM in terms of our plans and programmes and also considering the threat that our opponents posed with someone like Watson Duke as a key player. So I thought that we provided Tobago with a proper platform to ensure that the future was in good hands with the PNM,” he said.
Asked why he thought the party lost, he said the electorate felt that after 20 years of PNM governance they wanted a change. “We voted just for change, we had excellent candidates and an excellent platform but I think the cry for change and the change movement was the more appealing,” he said.
In response to a question that the perception was that PNM lost contact with the people, Morris conceded that that was one of the “undertones” in this campaign. “People did feel that we were out of touch and were not responding to their needs and concerns,” which engendered some disenchantment, he said.
In response to another question, he also conceded that the youth vote worked against the PNM.
A strong organisation behind me
On how he expects he will fare being the lone PNM voice, Morris said the wonderful thing was that he is a member of an organisation that is 65 years strong and in government or opposition the PNM is a resilient organisation. “In 1984 William “the Conqueror” McKenzie was in opposition as I am now and we eventually emerged strong and governed Tobago for 20 years (between 2001 and 2021). So I am not alone. I have the backing of a well structured organisation that has the experience of years of service to this country, both in opposition and government and I will continue to draw on that resource, utilising both the seniors and the young brilliant minds that exist in the PNM both in Tobago and Trinidad. I plan to keep the administration on its toes,” he said.
Asked about his selection of a councillor, Morris said this decision will be made by the Tobago PNM. He said the decision “would not be rushed” and would take into consideration input from the Tobago Council and from the general Tobago population. Asked about the PNM political leader’s input, he said: “At this point I don’t think that the political leader (Keith Rowley) would want to have any kind of interference. I don’t think he has an interest in this aspect of it, of course he is the political leader of the PNM, but he has always stated that he would allow Tobago to function independently.”
THA election vs national elections
Asked whether the Tobago electorate distinguishes between the THA and the national elections, Morris said if one were to consider what happened in the 2020 general election and what happened in the two 2021 THA elections, one would have to say that people have different considerations in voting in the two (THA and national) elections because the two PNM MPs won by comfortable margins in the general election and months later the party faced a 6/6 situation in January and then Monday’s 14/1 result. “I believe once we do the work and we have excellent representatives in (Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe) we will retain those seats,” he said.
Morris had worked from 2010 to 2017 in the Division of Education and the Division of Health as an executive officer. He also served on the board of Evolving Technologies from 2015 to 2020 and was also a director on the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd. For the past ten months, he has operated exclusively as an Assemblyman. Morris, who is married with two children, played football and attended the University of North Georgia on a football scholarship earning at the same time a sociology degree. He received a Master in International Relations from the University of Leicester.