Surviving tragedy

Today Christine Carla Kangaloo assumes the presidency of Trinidad and Tobago, uniquely succeeding T&T’s first woman President, Paula-Mae Weekes, who simultaneously demits office.
At a ceremony which starts at 10 a.m. at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Kangaloo takes the oath of office, which will be administered by Chief Justice Ivor Archie, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, ministers, Members of Parliament, foreign diplomats, Kangaloo’s husband Kerwyn Garcia and other members of her family and a cross-section of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
The newly sworn in President is then expected to deliver her first address in her new role as President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
Express political editor Ria Taitt interviewed
Kangaloo, with the first part appearing in the Sunday edition.
This is part II of that exclusive interview:
Christine Kangaloo’s life has been marked by personal achievement and personal tragedy.
There is a public side and a private side to the 61-year-old Kangaloo.
The public side has seen her riding a wave of success culminating in her taking the oath of office as the country’s seventh Head of State today.
Her private world, which she is generally reluctant to discuss, is centred around her family, which once comprised five boys, two girls and two parents.
The private side also encompasses her diagnosis of cancer in 2004, an episode which profoundly changed the course of her life.
Along this private pilgrimage, Kangaloo has lost two siblings, a parent and the possibility of giving birth to a child.
During this interview, Kangaloo addressed questions on her personal tragedies and how they shaped her perspective on life.
“My (deceased) younger sister (Caryl) and I were very close. In my family there were two sets of twins—my brother Wendell (also deceased) has a twin Wayne and then after me, there was another twin - Colin and Caryl. Caryl was two years younger than I. One Carnival Sunday in 1993 we went to the same fete, we limed together, but we just didn’t go home in the same cars. She never made it home. She was killed in a car crash, along with her fiancée. She was 29 years old,” recalled Kangaloo, clearing her throat as she sought to contain her emotions. “Actually this year, it will be 30 years that she is no longer with us, and it struck me that she has now been away from us longer than she lived with us.
“And of course, you know what happened with Wendell. (Former justice Wendell Kangaloo died in 2013, one year after a severe and debilitating car accident, making him the second sibling lost in separate motor vehicle accidents.) Because there was so much trauma with Caryl’s (death), I never thought that we would lose another sibling in a similar fashion,” she said.
Clearing her throat again, she said: “So it is now five of us, four boys and me and my mother (Barbara Kangaloo) who turns 95 later this month.”
In 1996 her parents went on vacation in the Bahamas and her father, Carlyle Kangaloo, a former mayor of San Fernando, collapsed and died there.
Asked whether she grieved differently with the family losses, Kangaloo said: “Caryl’s loss traumatised me. When she died I didn’t trust life. Anyone who came to visit me, to lime by me, I needed to know that they reached back home safely before I could relax. Even up to now. Also I would look at people, especially at sisters interacting with one another and I would feel this pain. I would often think about how things would have been if (Caryl) were still here. Caryl was a very glamorous person and I would think that if she were here she would be telling me what I have to wear (to the inauguration), and how my hair should be done.
“My brother Wendell, to say I looked up to him is an understatement. (He presented her petition to the Bar in 1985). I remember when Caryl died, (Wendell) was abroad and when he returned he brought a broach for me and said ‘you are my only sister now, and I am going to have to look out for you’. And then this happened to him,” she said in a voice laden with emotion.
A car crossed the median and ran into the vehicle in which Wendell was travelling.
“He survived for one year (after the accident). It was a traumatic brain injury. But I was grateful for that year, which taught me so much about life and how we value life. Because there were people saying ‘Wendell wouldn’t want to live like this’. And yet they didn’t see the Wendell who was laughing in his physiotherapy sessions, who was making jokes and who was determined to get stronger...His journey just opened me up to a whole new perspective on life,” Kangaloo said.
“I remember when my sister was killed in the car crash, they said she died instantly and I remember going around asking people ‘what does that mean? Did it mean that there was no pain?’ I just kept going at it, (with this question) because all my life (up to then) I had looked after my sister who was younger. And one of the things that happened—and it is strange that I am saying this now because I don’t normally talk about these things—but I remember being horrified that her engagement ring was stolen from her (body). It horrified me that someone would do that and I wasn’t there to protect her. And I remember people coming and saying to me it was better that she died right away and she didn’t suffer. And when this thing happened with Wendell people were saying a similar thing—that he wouldn’t want to live like this. But I think it is just for you to find meaning (in life). And when I tell you I have seen God work in my life, I saw miracles with Wendell every day. I asked for the miracle of having him with me all now. That didn’t happen. But there were miracles every day when he was recovering. And that, to me, was a gift,” she said.
Q: You are a (breast) cancer survivor, what learnings and experiences can you share from that phase of your life? And how difficult was it for you?
A: “It was, for many reasons. One of the main reasons is that at the time I was diagnosed, which was in 2004, my husband and I were trying to have a child, a baby. And we had done tests and there were some infertility problems with me that I was addressing. And then the cancer came. And I remember being very stoic when I received the news. It was on a day that I had Senate, I remember seeing the doctor in the morning and then I had to go to Senate at 1.30 in the afternoon. I remember thinking I have to go down to San Fernando to tell my mother this (news), I can’t tell her on the phone. Dr (Lenny) Saith agreed to my request to leave Senate at teatime (which is 4.30 p.m.) So I went down (to San Fernando) and I told my mother and then I told my brother Wendell because he was also there. And then I came up (to Port of Spain) and told my other brothers. Because I wanted to make certain decisions very quickly about surgery. I can’t remember being overly emotional then because I was in action mode.
“But a month or so after I went to see another doctor and in taking down my personal information, information about the cancer diagnosis, I remember telling her we had been trying to have a baby and, without looking up, she said to me, ‘well this (diagnosis) puts paid to that’. And I remember that that was the first time I cried ‘bucket a drop’, much to my husband’s amazement...When she said those words ‘well that puts paid to that’, is when I realised that cancer brought a loss. If you had talked to me in my 20s, I would have told you I would be married with seven children just like my mother because I wanted to be like her.
“I also remember that (at the time of the diagnosis) I was the Minister for Social Services Delivery, and I scheduled my chemo for Saturdays, would rest on Sundays and then go out to work on the Monday.”
Providing a bit of levity to the discussion, Kangaloo said: “I remember the first time I wore the wig to Cabinet (meeting), it was a shorter style than what I previously had, and everybody was teasing me about my ‘new hairstyle’. This time it was a wig but my Cabinet colleagues didn’t know. And I remember going to a function as minister and the rain started drizzling and all I was thinking ‘is this wig going to absorb the rain?” she said, with a giggle. “And there was another time I stayed late at the office and I had meetings and when I got up to leave I realised the wig had shifted. Those are things now I laugh at. But because I continued to work, I think that helped me to focus (on other things). But it was a physically challenging time and the emotional component of it—giving up the idea that I could have children—that affected me a lot,” said Kangaloo, adding that she is fortunate to have many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Q: Her advice to women in similar circumstances?
A: “My advice to women, to those who have gone through their (cancer) treatment and have survived, my message to them is to stop living in fear. I remember mouthing a lot about ‘living life to the fullest’ but subconsciously I was living in fear. First of all, I had to do tests every six months and I would live for those tests, because they were what told me that everything was okay. So I was living from test to test. That is no way to live.
And what happened to me afterwards was that my very best friend, my female soulmate Cheryl Ann Baptiste, who was a singer with the Southernaires choir, also had cancer and I was with her when she was getting her treatment as she was with me when I was getting mine. But (unlike my situation) her cancer recurred and she died, a day before my birthday and before her 50th birthday. And in a way I started to believe that I wouldn’t live to 50. So all I would say to women who go through this, to men who go through this, don’t live in fear, post your treatment. Find that balance, however you find it, because life is there to be lived. It is a gift and enjoy it for as long as you can. I say this, but I know it is hard to do and I understand why, but you have to find it in you to get that joy day in, day out, and appreciate it. And it took me a long time to learn this lesson. And I am not talking about (having) a bucket list. I am talking about having a deep-seated joy that allows you to appreciate every moment that is given to you. Every time I celebrate my birthday, I know it is a blessing and I embrace it.”
Q: Her hero?
A: Kangaloo credits her strength and resilience in the face of these trials to the example set by her mother.
“She is my hero. She was, I think, the first woman to become the manager of a car parts store. She worked at HE Robinson and worked her way up to become the manager, while raising seven children and supporting a husband who had mayoral (of San Fernando) duties. She did everything for her children so we never felt that we missed out on anything. In later years, doing what I did, I don’t know how she managed to find that time for us. In her later years she also dealt with the loss of two children and she was alone with my father when he passed away in another country. She has some steel in her and that has inspired me as I have moved through my changing journeys of life. She is my inspiration,” Kangaloo said.