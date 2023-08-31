Members of the commission of enquiry into the Paria diving tragedy, who earned the respect of citizens for their conduct during the hearings, are now being lambasted over their delay in delivering a final report to the President.
The criticism is coming from a survivor and from the families of three of the divers who died that day in February 2022.
In a statement originating out of the constituency office of the Member of Parliament for Couva South, Rudy Indarsingh, and purportedly signed by Christopher Boodram and three others, the commission was told that its failure to meet an August deadline was bringing further torment to families.
The statement noted that approximately 550 days have passed since the tragedy occurred, leading to “one of the darkest moments’ in the families’ lives.
“That darkness still exists, even after more than a year. Our families struggle to deal with the murder of our loved ones, the permanent disruption of our livelihoods, the flashbacks, sleepless nights and haunting images of what happened—or may have happened—in that pipeline as a result of the sick, unprofessional and devious actions of the management of Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited,” it said.
A request for a further extension in the delivery of the report was “angering, irksome, unwelcome, insulting and an unjust development”.
Dated August 30, the letter says that while the divers’ families and the tragedy’s lone survivor had understood the need for proper approaches and outcomes, they also felt a “burning entitlement to justice”, which they had endured throughout the last 550 days.
Justice undelivered
In addition, the letter argues that the commissioners, staff and involved agencies were aware of the August 31 deadline for the report’s submission, and as such, should have been working to achieve this deadline.
Responsibilities associated with this report were not simply a job but a part of the delivery of justice.
“We therefore condemn this or any delay to the delivery of this report and vow to remain vigilant in the interest of our children, families and the memories of Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry, and the trauma that now weighs heavy in the spirit of Christopher Boodram,” it said.
Indarsingh told the Express yesterday that he had formed relationships with the families and had consulted with them to reflect their views on the extension in the public domain.
In a letter to the President dated August 28, CoE chairman Jerome Lynch said the commission could not complete its report by August 2023, and requested that the new date for submission be November 30, 16 months since he was first appointed as chair.
Lynch said the report’s delay was a result of “new decisions” dealing with the importance of the proper procedure to be adopted in the commission of enquiry. He said the commission had sought to ensure that no one had been shut out and noted that everyone criticised in the enquiry had not been represented.
In addition, he said that he and the other commissioners had other professional commitments which also caused some further delay.