Suspect held in fatal hit-and-run accident

Anthony Harris

TRAGIC LOSS: Anthony Harris, Guardian Media Ltd photographer.

A suspect in the death of photojournalist Anthony Harris has been detained by police.

The suspect was detained on Tuesday after police were able to identify the licence plate of the vehicle which was believed to have struck Harris on Saturday while he was cycling around the Queen’s Park Savannah.

From there, investigators were able to trace the individual to whom the vehicle was registered, and they detained the man.

He is being questioned on the incident, and if he, or anyone he knows, was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Harris, 60, died on Sunday morning, at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The day prior, Harris, who worked as a freelance photographer with Guardian Media Ltd (GML), was cycling around Queen’s Park Savannah close to President’s House with friends when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

While the driver sped off and escaped, officers of the Belmont Police Station said they were confident he or she would soon be detained since the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Praying for a miracle

Praying for a miracle

Last Wednesday—the morning of the 29th birthday of her missing son—Gangoo drove for an hour and a half to the La Divina Pastora Roman Catholic Church in Siparia and poured out her hurting but hopeful heart.

Gangoo placed her offerings at the feet of the statue, which has a history entwined in the lives of Roman Catholics and Hindu devotees for more than 250 years, who seek the divine compassion that only Siparee Mai—also called “Mother Durga, Mother Lakshmi, Mother Kali and Mother Mary”—has to offer.

STOLEN: CHURCH BELL RINGS NO MORE

STOLEN: CHURCH BELL RINGS NO MORE

METAL thieves stole a bell...from a church.

The act caught the attention of Scrap Iron Dealers Association president Alan Ferguson, who apologised yesterday.

The crime was revealed during a radio programme yesterday which stated that the bell was stolen sometime in June from the St John and James Anglican Church, Eastern Main Road, Petit Bourg.

Central businessman granted $300,000 bail

Central businessman granted $300,000 bail

A 53-year-old Cha­guanas businessman has been charged for attempting to secure $2.1 million by false pretences.

Barry Samaroo is being called on to answer two charges of uttering a forged docu­ment.

CHILDREN ILLEGALLY DETAINED

CHILDREN ILLEGALLY DETAINED

ATTORNEYS for a group of Vene­z­uelan children who are currently detained at the Heliport in Chagua­ramas have indicated their intention to file civil proceedings against the State for unlawful detention.

Their threat follows yesterday’s ruling by five law lords at the Privy Council that the policy of the Office of the Attorney General to keep migrant children detained without issuing deportation orders in their names was unlawful.

Hearing the appeal were Lords Reed, Kitchin, Hamblen, Stephens and Lloyd-Jones.

Suspect held in fatal hit-and-run accident

Suspect held in fatal hit-and-run accident

A suspect in the death of photojournalist Anthony Harris has been detained by police.

The suspect was detained on Tuesday after police were able to identify the licence plate of the vehicle which was believed to have struck Harris on Saturday while he was cycling around the Queen’s Park Savannah.

From there, investigators were able to trace the individual to whom the vehicle was registered, and they detained the man.

Recommended for you