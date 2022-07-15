Suspect held in fatal hit-and-run accident

A suspect in the death of photojournalist Anthony Harris has been detained by police.
The suspect was detained on Tuesday after police were able to identify the licence plate of the vehicle which was believed to have struck Harris on Saturday while he was cycling around the Queen’s Park Savannah.
From there, investigators were able to trace the individual to whom the vehicle was registered, and they detained the man.
He is being questioned on the incident, and if he, or anyone he knows, was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Harris, 60, died on Sunday morning, at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
The day prior, Harris, who worked as a freelance photographer with Guardian Media Ltd (GML), was cycling around Queen’s Park Savannah close to President’s House with friends when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
While the driver sped off and escaped, officers of the Belmont Police Station said they were confident he or she would soon be detained since the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.